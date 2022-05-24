Learn to protect yourself against scammers

Senior citizens lose more than $3 billion to scammers every year, according to Federal Bureau of Investigations estimates. An upcoming free seminar will help the public learn to recognize scams and protect themselves and their finances.

“Scams and More Scams –- What You Can Do to Protect Yourself!” will be at 3 p.m. June 9 in the Community Room at Rapid City Public Library. Guest speaker Jody Gillaspie, director of Division of Consumer Protection for the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General, will discuss the current prevalent scams in South Dakota and offer tips on how people can protect themselves.

Gillaspie has been director of the Division of Consumer Protection since 2012. Before that, she was an investigator with the division, and she's worked for the Attorney General’s office for more than 20 years altogether. The Division of Consumer Protection’s role is to pursue deceptive trade practices that affect South Dakota consumers and businesses on a daily basis.

Gillaspie said the key to protecting South Dakotans is to educate the public to recognize scams and potential deceptive trade practices before they occur.

Senior Companions of SD will sponsor this event and will provide information about its program in hopes of recruiting more volunteers. It is a federal grant volunteer program that provides in-home assistance and respite care for the elderly and persons with disabilities. The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Concert has sponsored this grant since 1978. Senior Companions serve in 16 counties in South Dakota including Pennington, Meade and Fall River.

Senior Companions provide assistance with daily activities, transportation, respite breaks for caregivers, and friendship with the goal of helping their clients remain independent in their own homes for as long as possible.

To learn more about Senior Companions of SD, call 605-721-8884, go to good-sam.com/scpsd/ or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/seniorcompanionsofsd

