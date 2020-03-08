Leberknight among seven headed to NCAA D-II wrestling hall of fame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In addition to his national titles, Leberknight was a two-time North Central Conference Champion. He still ranks first in Northern Colorado history with his 126 victories, and his single-season wins in 1992 (33) and 1993 (36) still rank among the top 10 in school history in single-season wins.

Hunter wrestled at Chadron State from 2005 to 2009). He is one of the all-time great wrestlers to compete at Chadron State. He is the school’s only repeat national champion, winning at 165 and 174 pounds in 2007 and 2009.

also has the most wins in school history with a record of 133-32.

Now entering his eighth season as the head coach at his alma mater, Chadron State, Hunter has amassed a career dual record of 55-38 (.591) and has qualified at least one wrestler for the NCAA Championships for seven consecutive seasons. Three of his athletes have received All-American honors.

Majerus wrestled at Chadron State from 2006 to 2009. He had a 117-43 record while wrestling for the Eagles under coach Scott Ritzen.

Majerus was a three-time NCAA Division II All-American at197 pounds. He was second as a sophomore in 2007, the national champion in 2008 and was fourth as a senior in 2009.

Following his senior season of competition, he also was named to the Division II National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-American first team and was the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Academic Wrestler of the Year.

