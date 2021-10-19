Lee Enterprises announces automotive partnership with Mudd Advertising

DAVENPORT, Iowa | Lee Enterprises Inc. announced Tuesday a strategic partnership with Mudd Advertising, a leading automotive advertising agency.

The partnership leverages a customized version of Lee’s innovative Vision platform enabling Mudd to fully support the cross-channel marketing efforts of retail automotive dealers and manufacturers across the United States. Vision is a proprietary sales enablement and execution software, powered by Lee’s full-service national agency, Amplified Digital.

“Over the 40 years we’ve been in the automotive space we have experienced seismic changes to our industry and the tools needed to get the job done,” said Rob Mudd, Mudd’s chief futurist. “When first introduced to the Lee Vision software, I knew instantly we had found our technology partner for the future. We were proud to unveil the technology last week in Las Vegas at the Digital Dealer Conference & Exposition.”

MuddVision aims to help automotive advertisers achieve stronger results by combining cutting-edge technology, strategy and experience to make an intuitive platform that complements traditional marketing channels.