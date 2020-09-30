Legal and Finance Committee approves urban hen ordinance 3-2; council to consider it Monday

The Legal and Finance Committee sent the urban hen ordinance to the city council 3-2 with council members Pat Jones and Lance Lehmann voting no Wednesday.
The ordinance would allow Rapid City residents to have up to six chickens in their backyards with a coop at least 25 feet from the home.
Jones and Lehmann said their constituents overwhelmingly said they were against urban hens and voted to reflect that.
“Right now, many, many people, many people in this room and many people in the community, are just barely hanging on day to day,” Jones said. “They are financially, emotionally, employment insecure. It seems to me the time to bring on something like this is when things are better and a lot more warm and fuzzy, and people are willing to try something new and different rather than at the height of level of fear, concern, distraught and distress that most of us have ever seen in our lifetime.”
Council member Darla Drew said she disagreed with Jones and that it’s the perfect time to bring this ordinance back.
“This keeps coming up because young people want it,” she said. “They want this, they’re our future — they’re worth it, they’re worth it to find a solution for this.”
Drew said the vermin people are concerned about are already in the city and are here for the trash more than the chickens.
During public comment on the item, a 13-year-old boy came to the podium and said he thought it’d be “cool” to have chickens in his backyard. He said he has a friend who has some and they’re quiet and the coop is kept clean.
A man came to the podium just before him and said he’d like his son to be able to participate in 4-H without having to go out of the way for it. Having chickens in the backyard would allow him to learn right there.
Rapid City resident Jim Franz said he was strongly against the chickens and expressed concern about the possible diseases, like salmonella, that chickens can bring along with vermin and a decrease in property value.
Jeff Steinley, executive director at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, said the humane society is against the ordinance. He said it isn’t a good environment for the chickens that could come through the door.
He previously told the Journal that the facility has had 22 chickens surrendered, six seized and three brought in as strays.
Council member Jason Salamun said he spoke with a council member in Sioux Falls, which has an urban hen ordinance. He said he heard there haven’t been many issues there other than a few roosters getting through, which would be prohibited in Rapid City.
He said the only question he has on the ordinance is the enforcement portion.
A member of the city’s urban hens group said the group is willing to work with the city and animal services to enforce the ordinance.
The city council will have the first reading of the ordinance Monday.
