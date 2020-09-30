Legal and Finance Committee approves urban hen ordinance 3-2; council to consider it Monday

Drew said the vermin people are concerned about are already in the city and are here for the trash more than the chickens.

During public comment on the item, a 13-year-old boy came to the podium and said he thought it’d be “cool” to have chickens in his backyard. He said he has a friend who has some and they’re quiet and the coop is kept clean.

A man came to the podium just before him and said he’d like his son to be able to participate in 4-H without having to go out of the way for it. Having chickens in the backyard would allow him to learn right there.

Rapid City resident Jim Franz said he was strongly against the chickens and expressed concern about the possible diseases, like salmonella, that chickens can bring along with vermin and a decrease in property value.

Jeff Steinley, executive director at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, said the humane society is against the ordinance. He said it isn’t a good environment for the chickens that could come through the door.

He previously told the Journal that the facility has had 22 chickens surrendered, six seized and three brought in as strays.