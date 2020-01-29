Legal and Finance Committee OKs resolution opposing gold-exploration project

Rapid City's Legal and Finance Committee unanimously approved Wednesday a resolution opposing a gold-exploration drilling project near the Rapid Creek watershed and Pactola Reservoir, the city's primary source of drinking water.
The draft resolution states that the city expresses opposition to gold exploration and potential gold mining in the Rapid Creek watershed, "due to the potential risk to the Rapid Creek watershed, the City's water supply, and the local economy."
The entire city council will consider the resolution at its regular meeting on Monday evening.
The proposed resolution was submitted to the Legal and Finance Committee by Lilias Jarding of Rapid City. Jarding is with the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance.
The draft resolution comes during a public comment period for a proposed exploratory gold-drilling project in the Jenny Gulch area of the Black Hills National Forest. The application, submitted to the U.S. Forest Service by Minnesota-based F3 Gold, LLC, calls for the company to drill up to 42 sites for core samples in the rocky and forested area near Pactola Reservoir.
The public comment period ends Feb. 5.
During Wednesday's meeting, 15 people addressed the committee voicing support for the city's opposition to the drilling project.
Jerry Munson, the mayor of Rapid City from 2001-2003, said the water in Rapid Creek and Pactola Reservoir as well as the below-ground aquifers would be subject to contamination if exploratory drilling was allowed in the area.
Munson compared the situation to the water crisis in Flint, Mich., where elevated toxins were introduced into the water supply. He also said the impact to the local economy should be a significant concern.
Samantha Pond, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, pleaded with the committee to consider the sacred land of the Black Hills, the life that clean water brings and the dangers to indigenous people when gold exploration is brought to the area.
"It is all of our job to protect the earth for we know she is dying, and we have to do what we can to act together quickly if we want to save her," Pond said. "If they do find gold, what's going to happen next? There will be thousands and thousands of miners. They're going to tear up our earth."
Jarding said there will be an environmental cost if mining is allowed in watersheds, specifically the two Superfund sites in the Northern Hills — the Gilt Edge Mine and Whitewood Creek.
"We could end up in a situation where if there was an accident all of Rapid City's water could be contaminated," she said.
Following the comments from the public, the council members on the Legal and Finance Committee voted 5-0 to send the resolution to the full city council for consideration.
Ward 5 City Council member Darla Drew said she was the one who asked Jarding to draft the resolution.
"Thank you to Dr. Jarding for having that in front of us today, then we actually have something to look at and to move forward," Drew said.
City Council President Laura Armstrong, who also represents Ward 5, said she has been watching the issue of proposed gold exploration near Rapid City's water supply for years. Armstrong pointed out there was no representation present from those in favor of the drilling proposal, which "speaks volumes."
"People that live here, work here, play here and visit here want clean water, and I will proudly be supporting this resolution," Armstrong said.
Ward 1 City Council member Becky Drury said she has been asking the Rapid City Public Works Department and independent engineering companies to continuously monitor water since mining activity began in October 2019 in the Rochford area.
"It's not like the city's not involved or sitting back on our laurels doing nothing," Drury said. "We are watching and being aware of what's going on."
Drury said she prefers a shorter resolution composed by the city attorney's office and requested the city attorney draft another version that could be presented as an option at Monday's 6:30 p.m. city council meeting.
"I do think the city has a critical interest in the water, but I also think we have our pulse on it," Drury said. "I don't want to set a precedent through the city. I know they have done resolutions in the past on other issues, but I don't want to have a precedent where we, every month, have a group come in and want a resolution on this and a resolution on that. I think that we are kind of pigeonholing ourselves, to an extent."
