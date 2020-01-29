Legal and Finance Committee OKs resolution opposing gold-exploration project

During Wednesday's meeting, 15 people addressed the committee voicing support for the city's opposition to the drilling project.

Jerry Munson, the mayor of Rapid City from 2001-2003, said the water in Rapid Creek and Pactola Reservoir as well as the below-ground aquifers would be subject to contamination if exploratory drilling was allowed in the area.

Munson compared the situation to the water crisis in Flint, Mich., where elevated toxins were introduced into the water supply. He also said the impact to the local economy should be a significant concern.

Samantha Pond, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, pleaded with the committee to consider the sacred land of the Black Hills, the life that clean water brings and the dangers to indigenous people when gold exploration is brought to the area.

"It is all of our job to protect the earth for we know she is dying, and we have to do what we can to act together quickly if we want to save her," Pond said. "If they do find gold, what's going to happen next? There will be thousands and thousands of miners. They're going to tear up our earth."

Jarding said there will be an environmental cost if mining is allowed in watersheds, specifically the two Superfund sites in the Northern Hills — the Gilt Edge Mine and Whitewood Creek.