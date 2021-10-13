Legal and Finance Committee votes to increase infrastructure funding

The only change is the 66% to Public Works Infrastructure from 60%, the 10% to debt service from 14% and removal of the 2% to the detox facility.

The committee also approved a request from the Rapid City Police Department to apply for, and accept if awarded, $120,000 from the Northern and Middle States Rural Law Enforcement Assistance Program. The program is used for purchasing equipment and technology.

According to a memo from the police department, the technology would be used to build digital neighborhood watch programs.

Police Chief Don Hedrick said the department would be required to provide violent crime stats, which the department already keeps track of. He said they’d also be required to report on community violence initiatives, community outreach and focuses of enforcement where violence is occurring, and if the technology has an impact.

“If we’re able to point to the resolution of a string of burglaries based upon this equipment, we need to maintain that,” Hedrick said.

Both items will appear on the council’s consent agenda Monday night, along with setting the date for the council’s final meeting of the year for Dec. 27 to pay the bills.

On non-consent, the committee moved forward with a recommendation of approval for the second reading of an ordinance that updates the video lottery machine placement — which includes 75 video lottery licenses — and two supplemental appropriations. The council previously approved designating six video lottery licenses to Wyngard Pot-o-Gold Casinos, MG Oil and Shaun Clauson at the Sept. 8 meeting.

