Legal and Finance to discuss combining meeting with Public Works

The Legal and Finance Committee will discuss Wednesday combining its meetings with Public Works’ meetings on a trial basis.
City Council President Laura Armstrong said she brought the idea up in the summer of 2019 and believes it will streamline the current process.
“The goal is to be more open and transparent,” she said. “We’ll have a little more discussion about timing of projects and the intricacies of a sewer or sidewalk or whatever a project may be.”
The combined meetings would be a working session for the council where no formal action is taken. Every member would be present. Armstrong said this means council members wouldn’t have to choose to be on either committee.
Instead, the meeting would be used to inform the council, staff and public on upcoming issues and to decide what items would go to the Monday council meeting.
The working session would combine a pre-meeting to discuss what’s on the committee agenda, an agenda review and the committee meeting. Those meetings include council members, department heads and staff.
Support Local Journalism
“I think this will save many hours, and time is money,” Armstrong said. “Any time we can save the taxpayers money, that’s a good thing.”
The meeting would also allow the council to make recommendations or direction to city staff, or send the item to the council for a final debate. Administrative items would be left off the agenda. The council would be able to decide what items would move to the regular city council meeting the following week where they would have an official vote. The public would be able to comment or share input at both the working session and the city council meeting, Armstrong said.
She said she believes if the trial program passes at Legal and Finance and the city council meeting Monday, the program would go into effect.
The resolution is intentionally vague on rules and procedures so they can be adjusted as needed, according to the agenda.
“It doesn’t hurt to try things in a different way,” Armstrong said. “Sometimes it winds up being a better thing or process for our city and, as I said before, a win-win for everyone.”
If no formal action regarding the trial program is taken within a year, the council will review it and make a decision to end or continue working sessions.
Work sessions would be at least once a week on Monday evening or Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. the week before the city council meeting.
Legal and Finance will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Council chambers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.