Legal and Finance to discuss combining meeting with Public Works

The meeting would also allow the council to make recommendations or direction to city staff, or send the item to the council for a final debate. Administrative items would be left off the agenda. The council would be able to decide what items would move to the regular city council meeting the following week where they would have an official vote. The public would be able to comment or share input at both the working session and the city council meeting, Armstrong said.

She said she believes if the trial program passes at Legal and Finance and the city council meeting Monday, the program would go into effect.

The resolution is intentionally vague on rules and procedures so they can be adjusted as needed, according to the agenda.

“It doesn’t hurt to try things in a different way,” Armstrong said. “Sometimes it winds up being a better thing or process for our city and, as I said before, a win-win for everyone.”

If no formal action regarding the trial program is taken within a year, the council will review it and make a decision to end or continue working sessions.

Work sessions would be at least once a week on Monday evening or Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. the week before the city council meeting.

Legal and Finance will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Council chambers.

