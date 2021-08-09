Legends Ride auction raises $149,000 for charity

The painting of Gov. Kristi Noem on horseback went for $55,000 at Monday's Buffalo Chip Legends Ride auction to a couple from Texas, and Noem said she’s going to install the painting herself.
Jess and Heather Slaughter had the highest bid. All proceeds will go to Treasured Lives, a non-profit organization that helps survivors of sex trafficking.
“We’ve bought a lot of David Uhl work; we like Governor Noem,” Jess said.
Heather said they just found out about Treasured Lives, but plan to keep in contact with the organization and keep track of it.
The painting also featured signatures from Noem and Uhl, along with a letter from Uhl detailing the differences between the painting at auction and the one Noem has.
Uhl said the painting is symbolic of a lot of things that are dear to him, including motorcycles and freedom.
The Buffalo Chip’s annual Legends Ride raises donations for nonprofit organizations like Black Hills Special Olympics and the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum. Since 2008, the Buffalo Chip has raised over $1 million in donations.
Noem arrived to the auction at Outlaw Square on horseback, the same horse, "True Grit," she’s riding in the painting by David Uhl and carrying the United States flag.
During the auction, Noem and Uhl offered to install the painting in the winning bidder’s home in an attempt to raise the bid price when it was around $45,000. Noem also signed the U.S. flag’s pole that came from her office and auctioned it off for $25,000.
Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden also attended the auction.
The campground also auctioned off a guitar signed by Kid Rock, who performed Sunday night, for $7,000 and a custom Indian Motorcycle for $60,000. They auctioned off another painting for $2,000, raising $149,000 from the auction.
Afterward, riders took off toward the Buffalo Chip campground.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —