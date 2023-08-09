A drizzly morning didn't stop motorcycles from lining up on the historic streets of Deadwood Monday for the 16th annual Legends Ride, which brings riders and celebrities together in fun-filled adventure to benefit local charities.

Before the ride, an Arlen Ness custom motorcycle and original art were auctioned off. Hundreds of riders then began at the Franklin Hotel before embarking on a scenic ride through the Black Hills, ending with a visit to Freedom Field at the Buffalo Chip and a special reception afterward.

Legends riders have raised more than $2 million over the course of the event, benefitting organizations like the South Dakota Motorcycle Museum, Special Olympics Rapid City–-Rapid City Flame, and Treasured Lives.

"It's all humbling to me; it's just all from the heart," said Sturgis Buffalo Chip President Rod "Woody" Woodruff.

First-time Legends Ride rider C. Thomas Howell, an actor and musician known for his roles in "The Outsiders," "Red Dawn" and "E.T.," said he was honored to be a part of this year's event. He praised the opportunity to support veterans and local organizations, saying that's what he loves about bikers — they get stuff done.

"When we can come together and unify and help others, there's nothing like it," he said. "It just makes everybody feel good. It's great to receive, but it makes you feel better to give."

One of the organizations benefitting from the bikers' generosity is Special Olympics South Dakota–Rapid City Flame. Flame Coordinator Monica Burgess said the funding they receive is absolutely critical in making sure their athletes receive opportunities to practice and compete.

"With the funds we've gotten from the Legends Ride, we are able to provide our athletes with facilities — for example, the bocce complex, a gem — transportation, softball fields, that equal typical students' capabilities," she said. "It's amazing."

Since its inception in 2008, the Legends Ride has attracted celebrities from Aerosmith's Steven Tyler to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and even actor R. Lee Ermey.