Legislation could provide funding for Wall housing project

A housing bill signed by Gov. Kristi Noem could provide a significant funding solution for the city of Wall’s Echo Valley housing project.

While the project has been engineered and designed, moving forward with infrastructure is on hold while the city explores funding options, with an estimated budget of $2.4 million for Phase 1 infrastructure. House Bill 1033 could be the answer.

The bill, signed on March 25 by Noem, will provide loans and grants to assist with housing infrastructure, which can include water distribution systems, sanitary and storm sewers, streets, and gutters. It authorizes the transfer of $150 million from the state’s general fund to the South Dakota Housing Opportunity fund. The state’s Housing Development Authority will administer $100 million in loans and $50 million in grants. The bill will also appropriate an additional $50 million in grants from the American Rescue Plan Act to the Authority for a total of $200 million.

According to the bill, loans and grants made available must be designated as 30% for use in municipalities having a population of 50,000 or more and 70% for use in all other areas of the state. The amount may not be greater than one-third of the project’s total cost.

With the development of an industrial park underway in Wall, housing has become an increasingly timely topic. Expected growth and new businesses from the park have highlighted the need for additional housing, which the Echo Valley Housing Development will help address. The project consists of 24 lots, with over half being labeled as workforce housing.

The current census placed Wall at about 700, a number the city expects to increase as a result not only of the industrial park, but also increased school enrollment and overflow from Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base.

“We could really use the assistance,” said Rick Hustead, Wall City Council President and acting mayor. “It is exciting. We have a big housing project, Echo Valley, and any funding assistance would be greatly appreciated.”

Hustead said there are not many lots available in Wall and the city is interested in taking advantage of the bill.

Mary Williams, president of the Wall Economic Development Corporation, is excited about the opportunity the bill presents for the city.

“Housing is a real concern,” Williams said. “[It] has to come as soon as economically feasible. We have a great plan, and this will help pay for it.”

Williams emphasized the bill’s value to small towns, recognizing the unique challenge they face in costs associated with bringing in construction companies.

“This will make it more affordable for working couples who want to build a home,” she said.

The bill will go into effect at the end of June, meaning the project will likely go to bid mid-summer, according to City Finance Officer Carolynn Anderson. This will extend the estimated timeline of the project through fall of 2023.

