Legislation takes aim at national banks that don't make loans to firearms companies

PIERRE | A battle between national banking giants and firearms manufacturers has reached the South Dakota Capitol.

A pair of bills are being considered this week in the state Legislature aimed at pushing back on banking practices engaged in by the likes of Bank of America, Citi and other mega-banks that will not underwrite or lend to firearms-related companies.

While officials with local banks say they do not discriminate against firearms businesses, Citibank and other banking industry representatives say there are reputational and regulatory risks associated with banking with some firearms companies.

And that isn't sitting well with lawmakers, even those apprehensive to involve state government in the fight.

"I'm offended by this snowflake stuff that Citibank is doing, and Wells Fargo offends me even more," Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said this week during a discussion on the relationship between firearms businesses and the banking industry.

Some banks first began treating firearms businesses differently after the United States Department of Justice under the Obama administration began broadly investigating firearms banking transactions. That cooled some banks on doing business with firearms companies.

The initiative ended in 2017, but some banks continued with the practice.

Brandon Maddox, owners of Sioux Falls-based Silencer Central, told Schoenbeck and the rest of the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee on Tuesday morning that he's experienced first-hand discrimination by banks when they find out he's a manufacturer, dealer and wholesaler of firearms accessories.

"I had no bank to go to," he said of his experience trying to finance the purchase of a building for Silencer Central to expand into.

Even with strong credit, little existing debt and increasing profit margins, Maddox said he had doors slammed on him due to the type of business Silencer Central is.

"I had to ask for a favor from my sister in law … to make a connection for me."

Maddox and his fellow industry representatives are specifically asking the state Legislature to pass a new law that would make banks rethink any policies they might have that places higher burdens before firearms-related companies by explicitly prohibiting the state of South Dakota from conducting business with banks engaging in those practices.

Gun-rights advocates characterize the issue as a Second Amendment battle. However, some legislators, like Sen. David Wheeler, R-Huron, don't see it that way.

"There's plenty of businesses out there that are selling guns ... and the ability to exercise your Second Amendment right is still there, so I don't see the need for this type of regulation," he said. "Until one industry is coming to the point where they're crushing the market on another industry, does government have to get in there and say 'There's a market problem?' As of yet, I cannot yet say there's a market problem."

The local banking industry and its representatives at the Capitol, like the South Dakota Bankers Association, Independent Community Bankers of South Dakota and chamber of commerce groups, were successful in getting the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee to reject the proposal coming from the gun industry advocates Tuesday. But a companion bill in the state House is also expected to get consideration this week.

Neither the South Dakota Bankers Association nor Independent Community Bankers responded to request for comment for this article.

