PIERRE | Two bills, including one that would hold county assessors more accountable for adjustments made to ag land parcels, were recommended Friday by a legislative task force.
House Bill 248 would authorize the secretary of revenue to contract with certain entities for purposes of maintaining a database to determine agricultural income value and to specify the mandatory and permissive data of the database.
State Rep. Kirk Chaffee, R-Rapid City, who proposed both of the bills, said during the Legislature's agricultural land assessment meeting that HB 248 is "basically just asking for more information."
"State law limits the information that this committee and state can contract with, and that's (South Dakota State University). I'd like to open it up just a little bit wider and contract with other entities," Chaffee said.
"I don't think we need to contract solely just on SDSU," he said, adding that other federal and state agencies, along with higher education institutions, would be able to contribute data to aid in the assessment process as well.
The second bill, House Bill 256, would require adjustments to the assessed value of agricultural land if factors impact the land's productivity and to require those adjustments to be documented.
Some counties already have this process in place, noted by committee member and Brown County Commissioner Mike Wiese.
Brown County and a group of overtaxed landowners agreed to a settlement in a civil lawsuit over ag land assessments last spring.
The documentation would allow taxpayers to see why an adjustment was denied or approved and give the taxpayer more teeth in the assessment process, Chaffee said.
You have free articles remaining.
Each county would have to come up with a certain protocol, Chaffee explained.
"What a protocol would be is a governance document, a documentation of an official procedure for making adjustments. It's basically a playbook on how an assessor makes the adjustments and how the adjustment was quantified and qualified," Chaffee said.
Chaffee emphasized the need for documentation and that what the bill is requiring is a low threshold to cross that shouldn't be difficult for assessors to accomplish if they are "doing their job."
Motions to approve the bills and send them forward for the 2020 legislative session with the committee's recommendation were approved 10-0.
Committee member Ryan Wieman asked that the committee also look into how federal easements are addressed in assessing ag land valuations.
While other factors may be used to determine whether an adjustment is warranted on lands with easements, Michael Houdyshell with the South Dakota Department of Revenue said an easement itself can't be used to justify an adjustment.
"Under current law, an adjustment cannot be made because an easement encumbers the use of the property. State law would need to be changed," Houdyshell said.
Because of the immense variety for types of easements, no action was taken on the topic during the meeting.
If the two bills pass and become law next year, Houdyshell said the Department of Revenue would be open to providing templates and guidelines for county director of equalization offices to follow to help ensure that the proper documentation takes place when making adjustments.