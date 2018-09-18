South Dakota hasn’t filled the J-1 visas reserved for physicians from foreign countries to help medically underserved patients, state lawmakers learned Monday.
The state Health Department has 30 slots but only 13 physicians are in the program, Deputy Secretary Tom Martinec told the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee.
Officials from Avera and Sanford health systems joined Martinec in testifying for proposed rule changes.
They said hospitals and clinics need the help, partially because some University of South Dakota medical students have continued to leave to practice in other states.
The department classified more than two-thirds of South Dakota’s 66 counties as medically underserved either geographically or by income in July.
The lawmakers had told Martinec to try again when he first brought changes earlier this year.
This time, he received a 5-0 vote in favor.
Foreign physicians receiving J-1 status stay for three years and decide whether to seek permanent U.S. residency.
Avera, for example, now has 93 openings in 15 South Dakota communities in 35 specialties.
Brian Bruner, an Avera immigration lawyer, said the J-1 program is important.
“Everyone’s recruiting for retention,” Bruner said. “Foreign nationals will fill in the gaps.”
Avera and Sanford officials said South Dakotans typically have left USD medical school seeking different experiences and different weather in other states, rather than for economic reasons.
South Dakota communities, meanwhile, have more holes in their medical staffs than even a full J-1 program could supply.
“We just simply don’t have the applicants to fill those slots,” Martinec said.
Sen. Alan Solano, R-Rapid City, empathized with the health systems and the department.
“I’ve done human resources for a long time,” Solano said. “Recruiting candidates is always a challenge.”
“I had no idea we were essentially losing our own that we educated and put through residency in South Dakota," said Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs.
Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, suggested more specific data from the department, medical school and health systems would help make a stronger case in the 2019 session.