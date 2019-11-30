Hemp, parental rights and budgeting are among the many topics that will be discussed by Pennington County state lawmakers next week at the Holiday Inn Rushmore Plaza.
This is part 2 of a two-part series where 12 lawmakers are speaking on numerous upcoming issues for the 2020 South Dakota legislative session. Six legislators will give their views during the meeting on Dec. 5. The event begins at 11:30 a.m, which is open to the public, and will last until 1 p.m.
Lawmakers expected to attend include Reps. Tony Randolph, Tim Goodwin, Michael Diedrich, Chris Johnson and David Johnson, as well Sen. Jeffery Partridge.
Lawmakers will each have an opportunity to speak with time for questions from the audience to follow, as well as time for individual comments and responses from the legislators. Other issues will include emergency care for mothers, diversion programs for meth addicts, the downside to needs-based scholarships, and a rural education initiative update.
Program fee with lunch is $20 with pre-registration, $25 at the door. Program attendance only is $5. Respond on the PCRW facebook page at fb.me/thepcrw or call 215-0455. There is no charge for students.
The 2020 legislative outlook is sponsored by the Pennington County Republican Women.