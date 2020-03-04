Legislature passes bill requiring acceptance of tribal IDs

PIERRE | The South Dakota House on Tuesday passed a proposal to require South Dakota businesses to accept tribal IDs as proof of identity and age.

The bill has already passed the Senate and moves to Gov. Kristi Noem for final approval.

Rep. Peri Pourier, a Pine Ridge Democrat, said the requirement would remove any barriers that tribal members have to purchase age-restricted items or cash checks. She pointed out that tribal IDs are easier for tribal members to obtain because they are less expensive and available locally.

Tribes in South Dakota have enhanced the security and information on IDs in recent years, adding dates of birth, addresses, and holographics. The IDs can be used to go through security at airports and to verify identity at voting booths.

Pourier said there have been reports of some businesses not accepting tribal IDs, however. No one spoke in opposition to the bill before the House voted on it.

Lawmakers floated another proposal this year to add tribal IDs to the list of documents that can be used to register to vote, but that broke down after it became clear that the secretary of state would need to access tribal enrollment records in order to verify voter eligibility. Many tribes did not want that kind of arrangement.

