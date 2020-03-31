Legislature rejects extending Noem's shutdown authority or letting her close gun stores

SIOUX FALLS |South Dakota lawmakers met into early Tuesday morning to pass temporary emergency measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but rejected key bills that would have given Gov. Kristi Noem's administration the ability to shut down businesses.

Legislators postponed local elections from mid-April until June and waived state requirements on schools due to the coronavirus, but declined the Republican governor's request that the state health secretary and county officials be granted the power to close businesses.

Several lawmakers said it should be the governor who orders such closures in an emergency. Noem has faced criticism from the state's largest group of doctors for not already doing so, although she has said it's not clear in state law she has the power.

She has so far only encouraged cities to enforce business restrictions as they see fit. That has made vocal critics of the mayors of South Dakota's largest cities. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told lawmakers that mayors have been “hamstrung” by the lack of a statewide mandate from Noem.

