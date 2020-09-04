 Skip to main content
Legislature sets dates for public input on federal coronavirus relief
The South Dakota Legislature on Friday announced dates for the public to weigh in on how federal coronavirus relief funds should be used.

The state has received $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief funds from Congress but has yet to spend most of it. Five committees of lawmakers will meet throughout September to hear from people, businesses and organizations on how the money could be used.

It is not clear when a final decision will be made on the funds. Currently, Congress has set a deadline for the end of the year to allocate the money. But Gov. Kristi Noem and many Republicans in the state Senate are hoping Congress will extend the deadline so the budget allocations can be tackled during next year's legislative session.

House Republicans, spearheaded by Speaker Steven Haugaard, of Sioux Falls, are pushing for a special session this year. Democrats, who hold minorities in the Senate and House, also support a special session.

The public input sessions would set the groundwork for a special session this year. But lawmakers cannot convene a special session unless the governor calls it or they have a two-thirds vote in favor from both the House and Senate.

The meeting schedule is as follows, with all meetings being held at the State Capitol in Pierre:

  • Joint Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Monday, Sept.14 at 9 a.m., Room 414
  • Joint Commerce and Energy Committee, schedule pending
  • Joint Education Committee, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 9 a.m., Room 414
  • Joint Health and Human Services Committee, Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8 a.m., Room 414
  • Joint Local Government Committee, schedule pending
