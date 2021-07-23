'Let's do this': Monument providers prepare for Sturgis rally

“Suddenly, we’re bringing in everybody from all over the country, from areas that are kind of a hotbed for delta right now. There’s a concern they’re going to drag it in,” Lewis said.

He said he hopes people get vaccinated, or wear masks if they aren’t, but he knows that won’t always be the case.

“Of course, you would hope that common sense would prevail. But that’s not a common thing that we see at the rally, unfortunately. You would hope everybody doesn’t decide that this is the time to cut loose after COVID and the past year of everybody being cooped up — that’s our fear, that people are going to think, ‘All right, it’s time to live again,’” Lewis told the Journal.

Rodriguez said she didn’t notice too many COVID patients last year during rally week, but some patients who came in sick with the virus had come to the rally knowing they were ill.

“Even though they know [they have COVID], they come with COVID anyways, and then they get worse,” Rodriguez said. “And then you come in and you’re sick and you just want to spread your germs to everybody.”