The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) 27th anniversary of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be Saturday, May 11.
Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations which go directly to Feeding South Dakota to provide for people in need.
You have free articles remaining.
In the days leading up to the food drive a postcard will be delivered to mailboxes in participating communities across South Dakota asking neighborhood residents to participate in the annual drive. The postcard encourages residents to leave non-perishable food items in a bag by the mailbox to help neighbors in need. Some residents will receive a plastic bag as a reminder. The Emmanuel Episcopal Church is sponsoring the bags for the seventh year in a row.