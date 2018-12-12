Area elementary students can tell Santa what they want for Christmas by sending their letters to the Rapid City Journal.
Select submissions will be published in the Journal, and all entries will be posted at
rapidcityjournal.com.
Entries must be submitted to the Journal office, 507 Main St., no later than noon Tuesday, Dec. 18. Entries also can be submitted in a PDF format to
features@rapidcityjournal.com. Please put "Santa letter" in the subject line.
Each submission must have the student's first and last name, age, grade and school to be considered.
READ MORE: See Letters to Santa from 2012
120912-SantaLetters001.JPG
Dear Santa, Hi my mame is Keighly. I like to jump on trampoline, and I like to pay with my 3 dogs Santa I would like Diary of a Wimpy Kid the 7th look Dismly game and juliee bed. That's won for Christmas! Love, Keighly Black Hawk Elementary School
120912-SantaLetters002.JPG
Dear Santa, Christmas is one of my favorite holidays. How long does it take to fly around the whole world in one night? Does it take a long time? I want a new pack of colored pencils for Christmas. Don't you get tired from every year giving presents? Pease help the kids in Sandy hurricane. From, Kara Grade 2, Corral Drive Elementary School
120912-SantaLetters003.JPG
Dear Santa, I want a skatboard and a American girl doll and a DSi and a motor bike and make up. a TV and a camrae. Look at the bake from Natalie Corral Drive Elementary School
120912-SantaLetters004.JPG
have a fun Christmas Santa. I can not waht tell Christmas Love Kyrst Ho Ho Ho merry Christmas Santa You are so nice. from kyrst Corral Drive Elementary School
120912-SantaLetters005.JPG
Dear Santa Claus, Can you please give me people who don't have have a place to stay and I would like that cool Jeep I saw at Walmart. From, Alex Grade 2, Corral Drive Elementary School
120912-SantaLetters006.JPG
Dear Santa, Thank you for the toys last year. I really want a Barbie doll house, a set of glow in the dark paints, glow in the dark stars, and a toy rocket. Love, Aagya Grade 2, Corral Drive
120912-SantaLetters008.JPG
Dear Santa, I've been a good girl this year and there's alot of stuff I want I Really want A Kindle Fire!!! It's My Only Desire! And I wish You and Miss Claus have a good Christmas And I hope I get what I want because I've been a good girl Madison age 10 Rapid City
120912-SantaLetters009.JPG
Dear Santa you are the best I hop you have a good christmas I know this is to monch but I wont like a I Pod and I will like some Amarcen girl doll erings. I am 8 years old I go to Pemont Valy Elamechry Scool. I can not wat for you to come to my house on christmas eve. I love you santa from Layne
120912-SantaLetters010.JPG
Deer Santa, I like your red hat. I want a EZ Bake oven. I have been Good. I will leev you cookies. Love, Julianna
120912-SantaLetters007USE THIS.jpg
Dear Santa, My name is Kaylee. I live with both my parents. What I really want for Christmas is some make-up, clothing, American Girl dolls, and other toys. But the biggest thing I want for Christmas is having my family join together to celebrate the holidays. The reason I like I should get all this stuff is because I will love it with all my hear. Love, Kaylee Black Hawk Elementary
Subscribe to Daily Headlines