Try 1 month for 99¢
Write your letter to Santa!
Buy Now

Area elementary students can tell Santa what they want for Christmas by sending their letters to the Rapid City Journal.

Select submissions will be published in the Journal, and all entries will be posted at rapidcityjournal.com.

Entries must be submitted to the Journal office, 507 Main St., no later than noon Tuesday, Dec. 18. Entries also can be submitted in a PDF format to features@rapidcityjournal.com. Please put "Santa letter" in the subject line.

Each submission must have the student's first and last name, age, grade and school to be considered.

READ MORE: See Letters to Santa from 2012

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.