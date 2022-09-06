Lewie's Burgers & Brews closing after 32 years

After 32 years, Lewie’s Burgers & Brews in Lead is closing its doors.

Owner Lewis Sternhagen posted the announcement on social media with "mixed emotions" Tuesday afternoon, saying he’s “just tired of it.”

The restaurant, located southwest of Lead on U.S. Highway 85, was a community staple and favorite of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally-goers. Hundreds of comments on Sternhagen’s announcement Tuesday congratulated him on the business’s success, calling it a “landmark.”

Lamentations of the end of an era mingled with shared joy over Sternhagen’s next chapter in life flooded the comment section. Many called it their favorite spot, telling stories of meals and stories shared with family and friends. An overwhelming theme was sadness to see it go, and happiness for Sternhagen.

Sternhagen said in his post that the building is not being sold, no one is sick and he didn’t win the lotto. “Life is short, even on the longest days,” he wrote, quoting John Mellencamp.

He thanked his steadfast supporters and patrons, saying he hopes to see them soon, “this time on the other side of the bar.”

He also quoted his dad, writing: “You've made money at Lewie’s, you've accomplished every goal that you set for yourself and more. But now it's time. It's time to do something else with your life."

When most are skiing, snowmobiling, riding their Harleys or camping at the lake, he was working at Lewie’s, he said. He’s ready to join the fun.