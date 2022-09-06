 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lewie's Burgers & Brews closing after 32 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Lewie's

Lewie's Burgers and Brews in Lead is closing its doors after 32 years.

 Courtesy

After 32 years, Lewie’s Burgers & Brews in Lead is closing its doors.

Owner Lewis Sternhagen posted the announcement on social media with "mixed emotions" Tuesday afternoon, saying he’s “just tired of it.”

The restaurant, located southwest of Lead on U.S. Highway 85, was a community staple and favorite of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally-goers. Hundreds of comments on Sternhagen’s announcement Tuesday congratulated him on the business’s success, calling it a “landmark.”

Lamentations of the end of an era mingled with shared joy over Sternhagen’s next chapter in life flooded the comment section. Many called it their favorite spot, telling stories of meals and stories shared with family and friends. An overwhelming theme was sadness to see it go, and happiness for Sternhagen.

Sternhagen said in his post that the building is not being sold, no one is sick and he didn’t win the lotto. “Life is short, even on the longest days,” he wrote, quoting John Mellencamp.

People are also reading…

He thanked his steadfast supporters and patrons, saying he hopes to see them soon, “this time on the other side of the bar.”

He also quoted his dad, writing: “You've made money at Lewie’s, you've accomplished every goal that you set for yourself and more. But now it's time. It's time to do something else with your life."

When most are skiing, snowmobiling, riding their Harleys or camping at the lake, he was working at Lewie’s, he said. He’s ready to join the fun.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
1
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 3

Your Two Cents for Sept. 3

Most of us are deeply concerned about the growing number of violent acts taking place in the Rapid City area in recent months. To all concerne…

Your Two Cents for Aug. 31

Your Two Cents for Aug. 31

I bet money on it for each and everyone moaning and groaning over the student loan forgiveness, not a single one turned down the COVID relief …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 1

Your Two Cents for Sept. 1

Steve Allender has been a terrific mayor, and Rapid City has been lucky to have him. He has all my support and best wishes for his future endeavors.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 2

Your Two Cents for Sept. 2

Nice to see they are closing the schools with no air conditioning, yet the schools with AC still have classrooms in the upper 80s. Maybe we co…

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens killed by earthquake in southwestern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News