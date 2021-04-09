Liberty Center, Plaza projects underway with groundbreaking ceremony

Thune said his office is continuing to work with the authority and the base to improve the area.

“You want to make sure Ellsworth is as well-positioned as possible to be an attractive place from the Air Force to continue to conduct missions,” he said. “Facilities like this, this announcement is huge because it’s another asset that makes this an attractive place for airmen to come and to serve.”

Thune said the center and plaza will enhance the quality of life for airmen and bring work opportunities for their families, too.

The 58,000-square-foot Liberty Center will be used by the Ellsworth Air Force Base as a training facility for airmen. It will feature a one-eighth mile indoor track and have an infield for soccer and basketball courts that can be used by members of the community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

YMCA Executive Director Roger Gallimore said the organization will provide programming for the center, such as after school activities for kids, strength training, cardiovascular fitness, group exercise and events for both children and the National Guard.