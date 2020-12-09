Liberty Center will have major impact on region, Gov. Noem says while in Box Elder

Construction on the Liberty Center in Box Elder could begin as soon as March 1, 2021, if state legislators grant Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed $3.2 million for the project.
Gov. Noem spoke to the media Wednesday at VRC Metals in Box Elder, a company that works with Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Department of Defense.
“I think it’s incredibly important right now because of the amount of development we’re going to be seeing West River,” Noem said said one day after she proposed the funding during a budget address before the Legislature. “Ellsworth is undergoing a lot of construction in the near future because of the B21s being a part of the mission at that base.”
Noem said the base will undergo $1 billion in construction costs to prepare for the mission.
Col. David Doss, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing, said construction will begin on the base next fiscal year, providing all goes well with the Environmental Impact Study. The final study will come out in March 2021 with a Record of Decision scheduled for May.
Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson said the Liberty Center will be the center point for the city and help develop Main Street.
Noem said she expects the recreation center to impact families from over 100 miles around because of the comprehensive services it will provide. She said it also gives Air Force personnel the opportunity to interact with the community and foster relationships with them as well.
“We would like to have this built and ready to go by the time the mission is in place and in time for families to start showing up, too,” Noem said.
Scott Landguth, Ellsworth Development Authority executive director, said if the $3.2 million is approved by state lawmakers, the funding package will be in place for the $12.6 million project.
The Journal previously reported that $6.3 million of the project will be funded by a Department of Defense grant.
Pennington County Commissioners will consider a Tax Increment Finance District for that area at its Tuesday meeting next week. The Planning Commission met earlier this week and recommended approval of the project.
Noem said Rapid City’s Dream Design International, Dean Kurtz Construction and JLG Architects will work to design the center and the surrounding development.
Landguth said the center will consist of about 15 acres of the 110 owned by the authority. Dream Design will develop the rest of the property for multi-use purposes, including commercial and housing. He also said the center will enter into a contract with the YMCA to provide services.
“We think in the Box Elder community that’s an area that’s missing,” he said. “Those services are normally provided through Rapid City, so bringing some of those programs that the Y offers of various kinds for youth and young children is another great benefit to the community from this project.”
Noem also touted the Connect SD program investment and state radio system that was included in her budget address Tuesday. She has proposed a $100 million investment in the program and a one-time $3.2 million expenditure for the state radio to ensure first responders can serve and protect residents and visitors.
Radio towers would be built in Rockerville, Keystone and Hill City. She said Wednesday that the towers will also help with cell phone service and internet connectivity.
Connect SD is a program that aims to bring high-speed broadband internet to the state’s smallest and rural communities. It began funding community projects in 2019.
Over the past two years, the program has devoted about $17 million to broadband projects and leveraged $35 million in federal money and $37 million in industry money for a total of $89 million, Noem said in her address Tuesday.
She said Wednesday that her investment proposal will help get the job done, although it will take $200 million to do so.
Noem said the $100 million that will partner with federal and industry dollars will completely connect the entire state in the next couple of years.
“That will allow those families to work from home, work from our smallest towns, educate their kids and even to get some of the resources we saw were so important throughout the pandemic,” the governor said.
