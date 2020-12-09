Liberty Center will have major impact on region, Gov. Noem says while in Box Elder

Construction on the Liberty Center in Box Elder could begin as soon as March 1, 2021, if state legislators grant Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed $3.2 million for the project.

Gov. Noem spoke to the media Wednesday at VRC Metals in Box Elder, a company that works with Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Department of Defense.

“I think it’s incredibly important right now because of the amount of development we’re going to be seeing West River,” Noem said said one day after she proposed the funding during a budget address before the Legislature. “Ellsworth is undergoing a lot of construction in the near future because of the B21s being a part of the mission at that base.”

Noem said the base will undergo $1 billion in construction costs to prepare for the mission.

Col. David Doss, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing, said construction will begin on the base next fiscal year, providing all goes well with the Environmental Impact Study. The final study will come out in March 2021 with a Record of Decision scheduled for May.

Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson said the Liberty Center will be the center point for the city and help develop Main Street.