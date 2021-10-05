Liberty Plaza project ahead of schedule, developer says

Some of the walls for the Liberty Center in Box Elder could go up in the next few weeks and construction on 60 houses is expected to start this fall.
Hani Shafai, president and CEO of Dream Design International, said almost all the water and sewer has been completed as well, and pavement will be installed in the next three weeks.
“It’s coming along a lot faster than what we expected,” he said.
The Liberty Center will be a 58,000-square-foot facility used by Ellsworth Air Force Base as a training facility for airmen and by community members. The center will sit on 110 acres and feature a one-eighth mile indoor track, an infield for soccer and basketball courts.
The center costs about $12.6 million with $6.3 million funded by a Department of Defense grant and $3.2 million from the state.
Shafai said the plaza will be about 700 townhomes and apartments, 148 single family homes, government offices, three mixed-use buildings, two hotels and a bank.
He said construction began in late June and will be done with major infrastructure by the end of October. He estimates the center will have $350 million in taxable value in less than four years from when they started construction. He estimates about $7 million in real estate taxes a year.
Shafai said the 60 homes will likely be under construction in the third or fourth week of October. He said there are three different construction groups building the homes, so about 15 homes could be under construction at the same time. Those homes are expected for completion by spring 2022.
“This will be really a good anchor for Box Elder,” he said. “It will bring a new quality of life to the city and create a defined downtown for the city of Box Elder.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —