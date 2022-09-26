Liberty Plaza TIF district increased by $3.6 million

Inflation and an "unforeseen increase" hiked reimbursable project costs for the Liberty Plaza development project in Box Elder an additional $3.6 million, requiring an amendment to the existing project plan and contract for Tax Increment Financing District #5.

The 110-acre TIF district was submitted by the city of Box Elder in 2020 for the purpose of developing Liberty Plaza, which will consist of single-family and multi-family housing, commercial/retail space and Liberty Center to include infrastructure such as new wells, street and sanitary upgrades.

Liberty Center will replace Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Pride Hangar and serve as the base’s community center, located in Box Elder. The property is located near the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Liberty Boulevard.

The original reimbursable project cost tied to the TIF district was $10,359,447. The $3,610,624 amendment brings the reimbursable project costs to $13,970,072.

Planning Director Brittney Molitor explained the amendment is allowed under SDCL 11-9-23, which allows a TIF to be amended and increased up to 35%. The Planning Commission recommended approval.

The Pennington County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the amendment to TIF #5 at their regular board meeting last Tuesday. The resolution approving the amendment stated the additional project costs were warranted due to “unforeseen high inflationary costs experienced since creation of the District.”

The resolution also amended the original project plan and contract for private development to reflect the additional reimbursable project costs associated with TIF District #5

The commission first approved the creation of TIF #5 in December 2020. According to Journal archives, the TIF will put the property back on the tax rolls and as buildings and housing gets built, an increment of tax that gets paid annually will go toward the TIF. That money will go to pay off the debt for the TIF.

Kelsey Pritchard, director of marketing and communications for Dream Design International, said the Liberty Plaza project remains on schedule.

Liberty Plaza will feature hundreds of units of workforce housing and 40 acres of opportunity zone employment centers, which will include a hotel, restaurants, retail shops and an urgent care.