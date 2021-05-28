Library hopes to roll out mobile unit in Rapid City

The Rapid City Library would like to revitalize its bookmobile to serve all areas of the community.
“A branch library doesn’t offer the flexibility to move and adapt as a community does,” Library Director Terri Davis said.
Davis proposed the Rapid City Council allocate $300,000 for a bookmobile during a special council meeting May 10 for proposals to use $20 million in surplus funds.
She said the library is pursuing other funding opportunities for the bookmobile by way of donation through the Library Foundation.
“It could be outside of the city’s funding entirely,” or it could be less of an ask down the road, Davis said.
However, the $300,000 commitment from the city would allow the library to order the vehicle at the quoted price. Davis said it could take anywhere from 10 to 15 months to get the vehicle.
She said the bookmobile’s collection would rotate with the library’s and would have “pretty much everything we have in the building packed into a mobile unit.” It would include wifi, books, DVDs, laptops and help with devices.
“It’s essentially the library, just in a smaller package,” she said.
Davis said the library periodically maps out its patron distribution throughout the city. She said this year they had the city’s Geographic Information System (GIS) team map patrons’ addresses with income level distribution and found their service holes coincide with lower income areas in the community.
“The library supports lifelong education, from birth to the grave,” she said. “All kinds of interests and all kinds of educational focuses, that’s what we try to meet.”
Davis said reading is at the core of that education, so it’s important to get reading and education into peoples’ hands early on and maintain it throughout their lives.
She said the library previously had a bookmobile that was active in the 1970s but is no longer in use. She said they also had a branch library at General Beadle Elementary School that closed permanently due to COVID-19 and a change of use.
Davis said the library has started doing pop-up libraries to have more of a presence in the community and rotate through about seven different locations. She said they are at the Saturday Farmer’s Market weekly.
There is no time frame for the council to decide on how to use the $20 million in surplus funds.
