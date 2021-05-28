Library hopes to roll out mobile unit in Rapid City

Davis said the library periodically maps out its patron distribution throughout the city. She said this year they had the city’s Geographic Information System (GIS) team map patrons’ addresses with income level distribution and found their service holes coincide with lower income areas in the community.

“The library supports lifelong education, from birth to the grave,” she said. “All kinds of interests and all kinds of educational focuses, that’s what we try to meet.”

Davis said reading is at the core of that education, so it’s important to get reading and education into peoples’ hands early on and maintain it throughout their lives.

She said the library previously had a bookmobile that was active in the 1970s but is no longer in use. She said they also had a branch library at General Beadle Elementary School that closed permanently due to COVID-19 and a change of use.

Davis said the library has started doing pop-up libraries to have more of a presence in the community and rotate through about seven different locations. She said they are at the Saturday Farmer’s Market weekly.

There is no time frame for the council to decide on how to use the $20 million in surplus funds.

