Editor's note: This is the second in a two-part series juxtaposing life as a police officer in a small town to one in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY | Rookie patrol officers often end up working the Rapid City Police Department’s Shift Four. The grueling shift starts with a 9 p.m. briefing and ends at 7:30 a.m.
The work falls somewhere in the range of uneventful to unforgettable, and it's impossible to tell on which end of the spectrum each night will land.
Officer Mac Christianson’s night on a chilly and rainy Friday in mid-May started slow. He talked to a couple who complained about children throwing rocks at their house. He pulled over a suspected drunken driver, which turned out to be a false alarm. He looked around the yard of an elderly man who believed someone was trying to break into his truck.
Christianson, 26, has been with the police department for a couple of years after two years as a state highway trooper in eastern South Dakota. He grew up in Pierre and always wanted to join the police or military. He doesn’t mind the graveyard shift in Rapid City; he likes the camaraderie of fellow young cops who are “hungry” for action and experience.
“I prefer to go to calls, being dispatched to some sort of violent crime or domestic violence,” Christianson said while driving around North Rapid, his assigned zone. He has mastered the skill of steering a car (sometimes with his elbow) while typing on his in-car laptop, keeping an ear to the dispatch radio, and carrying on a conversation with his passengers.
Around 10 p.m., he received a domestic violence call at the Rodeway Inn on North LaCrosse Street. A woman reported being assaulted by her boyfriend, who then left the motel. Christianson interviewed the woman, took pictures of the bruises under her jaw and upper arms, then collected as evidence a leather belt the boyfriend apparently used to hit one of their two young children.
Christianson seemed determined to find the man. Because the suspect supposedly didn’t have anywhere else to go, Christianson decided to swing by El Sombrero, an East North Street restaurant where the suspect worked.
The restaurant was closed and the lights were off. Christianson shone his flashlight through the glass windows, wondering if the man had a key and might be hiding inside. He inspected tracks leading to the front and side doors, looking for clues.
Christianson isn’t fond of dubious doors at nighttime.
In early February, he responded to a residential call, knocked on the door and came face to face with a man brandishing a knife. Christianson arrested the man on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer. The experience was repeated the following month.
“Any incident can turn violent at any moment,” he said. “When it comes to these life-endangering instances, they’re absolutely terrifying.”
But Christianson, who studied history and criminal justice at the University of South Dakota, has no doubt he has found his life’s work being a police officer in Rapid City. His parents worried about the dangers of the job, but he said they eventually gave their blessings after realizing he was set on a public safety job. His wife, Corey, his college sweetheart, supported his career choice.
On the streets that night, Christianson passed by fellow officers making a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. Some had their guns drawn and pointed at the suspects.
Around midnight, he got an unexpected radio call. The domestic violence suspect he was looking for returned to the Rodeway Inn and was trying to get back inside.
Christianson sped to the motel, arriving with a backup patrol officer. When the suspect saw the police cars, he began walking away. The officers dashed toward him and handcuffed him after a bit of a struggle.
The officers move around with about 35 pounds of gear. It includes a bullet-resistant vest, two sets of handcuffs, a handgun and additional magazines, a Taser and a mobile radio.
Christianson took the suspect to the Pennington County Jail. The man seemed drunk, thrashed around the car, and repeatedly asked what he did wrong.
After booking the suspect in jail, Christianson headed back into the night.