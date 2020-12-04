Life-size games take shape at Game On!

When they walk into the main part of the building, the first thing they’ll see is the Z-tag arena and multi-colored lights that dance across the floor. To the left is the entrance to Temple Quest, which isn’t ready quite yet, and the Lazer Vault, which Dylan coded and James helped build.

“We figured out how to meet the need as we discover the need,” Dylan said. “We’ve been having such a learning process throughout this process. I didn’t really know how to do most of this stuff before we started.”

Bonny said creating the space for the business has been an evolving process. Temple Quest, for example, was originally two escape rooms. Now, it’s separate puzzle areas and a jungle gym.

“We have a grand vision for it, but we can’t do that right away,” Bonny said. “There’s another version of Lazer Vault that we’d love to do, but we have to get money before we can. That’s the other thing, we had a nice little extra pile of money, but we’re to the point where we’ve got to stop (just) paying bills.”