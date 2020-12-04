Life-size games take shape at Game On!

Surrounded by black walls accented with the Pacman ghost color schemes, the 8,000-square-foot adventure of Game On! will open to parties starting Saturday.
Game On! is a high-tech, live-action, no-contact, life-size gaming facility with virtual reality, a jungle-themed puzzle room, board game and more. The gaming space was put together by Black Hills siblings Bonny and Dylan Fleming, and husband and wife James and Emily Randle.
“We’re big kids, it’s not hard for us to be like, ‘is this fun?’” Bonny said. “It’s all about the kids. I just want it to be as fun as possible.”
There are games inspired by the millennials’ childhood include Floor is Lava, which features a volcano and laser-covered fog, and Temple Quest, a tribute to Nickelodeon’s Secrets of the Hidden Temple with trap doors hiding prizes and puzzles to be solved. There’s also a classic arcade area.
Construction started in 2019 with plans to open in March. When COVID-19 hit, it was put on hold, which was nothing new for the Flemings and Randles.
Bonny said the group was approached in March 2019 to create a haunted house at STAR Academy near Custer. They had worked together to put haunted houses and interactive experiences together since 2001.
Bonny said everything was set for the haunted house, including purchasing the game Z-tag, or Zombie Tag.
When the state repossessed the STAR Academy property in May, the haunted house disappeared but not the desire to start a business.
“We had the energy, we had the momentum, we had the tech, so we were like let’s just find a building we can rent for the month of October and just throw (the game) in there,” Bonny said. “We were looking around at warehouses and then we saw this, and this place really just inspired the rest.”
“It spoke to us the moment we walked in,” James said.
The building at 2004 Creek Drive, which is just off of St. Patrick Street, now is home to a large zombie-tag course and the other games.
From Z-tag, Game On! just kept growing.
“In our opinion, it was really screaming for this to be here,” Bonny said of the building.
Game On! is open to party reservations of no more than 12 people with a focus on families.
The party room, which has an outside door entrance where customers check in, is set up with about seven square tables and a smart board. Bonny said people can bring in pizza, snacks or whatever they need.
When they walk into the main part of the building, the first thing they’ll see is the Z-tag arena and multi-colored lights that dance across the floor. To the left is the entrance to Temple Quest, which isn’t ready quite yet, and the Lazer Vault, which Dylan coded and James helped build.
“We figured out how to meet the need as we discover the need,” Dylan said. “We’ve been having such a learning process throughout this process. I didn’t really know how to do most of this stuff before we started.”
Bonny said creating the space for the business has been an evolving process. Temple Quest, for example, was originally two escape rooms. Now, it’s separate puzzle areas and a jungle gym.
“We have a grand vision for it, but we can’t do that right away,” Bonny said. “There’s another version of Lazer Vault that we’d love to do, but we have to get money before we can. That’s the other thing, we had a nice little extra pile of money, but we’re to the point where we’ve got to stop (just) paying bills.”
Game On! is open for booking at gameonrc.com. Z-tag, the Lazer Vault and the arcade will be available for game play while Floor is Lava and Temple Quest will be blocked off until further notice. Game On! will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, as well as New Year’s Day.
Groups are limited to four to 12 guests. Reservations are 90 minutes and includes the use of the party room and 26 credits to play adventures. Additional credits can be purchased.
Face coverings are required except in designated areas. For those unable to do so, staff will ask for them to wait until it is safe to do so without a face covering. Masks will be available. A buffer time has been reserved between each party for thorough cleaning and sanitation.
“There’s no manual for how to run Game On!,” Bonny said. “We think we did a good job, but we won’t know until people get in here.”
