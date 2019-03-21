As teen usage of traditional tobacco products diminishes statewide, the social service organization Lifeways seeks to educate Rapid City school students on the health risks associated with a newer trend — vaping.
"It can be safer than cigarettes for heavy smokers who are already experiencing lung damage," Lifeways Counselor Michele Brink-Gluhosky, said Wednesday. "But people miss that it's not OK for kids."
Eight percent of South Dakota middle school students surveyed in 2017 by the state Department of Health reported using e-cigarettes or vaporizers at least once, up from 5 percent in 2015.
The widespread availability of the devices and array of flavors compatible with them are said by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be attracting younger users whose brains are particularly vulnerable to nicotine's addictive properties.
Lifeways now includes information on the products in its intervention- and prevention-oriented programming. The group acquired $2,000 in state grants this year for the coordination of such offerings in partnership with Rapid City schools.
Alongside the models of smoke-stained teeth and diseased lungs displayed at an assembly the group held Wednesday at North Middle School were banners addressing vaping. The Juul, a brand of e-cigarettes popular with adolescents, was singled out by name.
Parent company Juul Labs in the fall ceased sales of fruit-flavored products following an FDA investigation into its marketing practices.
The event was produced as part of "Kick Butts Day," a nationwide initiative of the campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. This year was the program's fifth at North Middle school and all grade-levels attended during their lunch periods.
Promotional material for the event cited U.S. Surgeon General research linking memory and attention issues to nicotine use. FDA reports also contend that vaping can be a gateway to cigarettes.
Brink-Gluhosky said that experiments with drugs and alcohol occur in the early teen years, which is why the group targets students in elementary and middle grades. No information on tobacco and nicotine use at Rapid City schools was immediately available, though Brink-Gluhosky said vaping is growing in popularity in the district.
Peton Swallow, an eighth-grade student at North Middle, said she has often overheard classmates express the desire to try vaping. Swallow, 13, is a member of the school's Youth to Youth club, which helped organize Wednesday's event.
"We want to make people aware of what this can do to your body," she said.