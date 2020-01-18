Lifeways provides path to success for families

"The sooner kids begin to learn about that and find ways to have fun, cope with problems without the use of substances, the better future they will have."

Wittenberg and his son went through a six-week intervention program with Lifeways. Wittenberg said one of the program's goals is to encourage interaction between the parent and the child.

"They would go around and make us share stories, bring out some of our differences," Wittenberg said. "The big thing that really connected us was figuring out what we liked to do together, which at that time was really nothing we did was together because he was off causing trouble and I was trying to hard-parent him."

Through the intervention program, Wittenberg and his son really started to reconnect through team exercises. At home, the father and son began focusing in on common activities they enjoyed — like hiking and video games.

"Lifeways allowed us to connect on a new level. It helped us to rebuild our relationship. Lifeways was instrumental in repairing my relationship with my son," Wittenberg said.

Wittenberg's son is now 19 years old. Over the last year, he has gone back to an alternative high school. The son has refocused on school work and grades have improved. Wittenberg said his son will graduate this year.