Lifeways provides path to success for families

Jason Wittenberg's relationship with his troubled teenage son has changed for the better, thanks in part to a substance abuse prevention and intervention program through Lifeways, a Rapid City-based organization.
"He was a great kid at a young age through elementary school and middle school, but he really started to struggle when he got to Stevens High School," Wittenberg said.
At the time of his son's birth, Wittenberg was a single father. He ended up getting full custody of his son when he was nine months old, after the mother had child protective services called on her for neglect.
"For about three years, he had some real bad repercussions of what had happened because of this neglect, to the point where at age two or three, he would start to panic if I was more than five feet away from him," Wittenberg said.
Through counseling and other services, Wittenberg said his son was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder and dyslexia.
"Once we got the neglect issues dealt with and the medical diagnoses, we became even closer as father and son," Wittenberg said. "He struggled a bit with elementary school work and middle school, but not to the point where he was failing classes. He was in soccer and actually won a couple of state championships."
But when his son turned 14, things began to change for the worse.
"At Stevens, he started failing classes. He wasn't able to go into soccer or anything like that," Wittenberg said. "He decided to start hanging out with kids who had the same type of grades he did."
Wittenberg said the group of kids his son was now associated with began using marijuana and stealing things.
"He actually gave one of his friends the key to my house to come and steal things," Wittenberg said. "He wouldn't sell out his buddies, so I ended up changing the locks twice."
A couple of nights, the sheriff would show up at Wittenberg's home with his son because he was caught with marijuana.
"At 16, I felt as though I lost him. I was trying hard parenting and tough love. I was taking cellular devices, taking his Xbox away, grounding him and punishing him," Wittenberg said. "What that did is tear us apart. He hated and despised me because I was trying to hard-parent him."
Wittenberg's son and a friend were later apprehended by law enforcement where they were setting off car alarms trying to get into the vehicles, and they also were in possession of marijuana.
"That's when Lifeways came into the picture, and I will be forever grateful for them," Wittenberg said.
Lifeways was founded in October 2002 in response to a state opportunity for funding school-based substance abuse prevention in Rapid City. Lifeways Executive Director Paula Wilkinson Smith said the organization was awarded a contract to serve in Rapid City Area Schools in December 2003.
"We partner with schools, city and the state Department of Social Services for behavioral health," Smith said. "We are the only state-accredited prevention and early intervention program in Rapid City."
Lifeways provides 10 counselors in the schools working with the students in middle and high school. Smith said the counselors have offices in the school buildings and are actively in the classrooms to show support. The counselors also provide and lead support groups, provide screening and assessments for substance abuse, and they lead early intervention classes after school.
"We want to be able to help them as early as possible, and not wait. That's the message to parents," Smith said. "It's not normal adolescent behavior for kids to be using a substance. The sooner we can get in there, the better. We need to get young people in and give them education and awareness as soon as you know there might be a problem."
Smith said open and honest communication about the effects of drugs, alcohol and nicotine between an adult and teen is crucial.
"You know, so many parents think that using substances is the impact of the 'kids will be kids' thought process and that they're not going to listen. That's not true," Smith said. "They need their parents to talk about it and set clear boundaries about the consequences of the behavior. But at the same time, scare tactics don't work. Parents need to provide education about what drugs and alcohol will do to the child.
"The sooner kids begin to learn about that and find ways to have fun, cope with problems without the use of substances, the better future they will have."
Wittenberg and his son went through a six-week intervention program with Lifeways. Wittenberg said one of the program's goals is to encourage interaction between the parent and the child.
"They would go around and make us share stories, bring out some of our differences," Wittenberg said. "The big thing that really connected us was figuring out what we liked to do together, which at that time was really nothing we did was together because he was off causing trouble and I was trying to hard-parent him."
Through the intervention program, Wittenberg and his son really started to reconnect through team exercises. At home, the father and son began focusing in on common activities they enjoyed — like hiking and video games.
"Lifeways allowed us to connect on a new level. It helped us to rebuild our relationship. Lifeways was instrumental in repairing my relationship with my son," Wittenberg said.
Wittenberg's son is now 19 years old. Over the last year, he has gone back to an alternative high school. The son has refocused on school work and grades have improved. Wittenberg said his son will graduate this year.
"I couldn't be more proud of him. Not only has he changed his own life, but our relationship has changed," Wittenberg said. "My son now tells me all the time that he loves me, something I hadn't heard in such a long time."
Smith said that is the goal of Lifeways.
"We want to rebuild lives and relationships. We want to show that using substances to cope with feelings of stress or anxiety is not healthy," Smith said. "Our program helps kids find healthy coping skills, refusal skills and setting goals for the future. We help them look forward to what they enjoy, to have fun and, perhaps more importantly, we help them learn to find purpose in life."
Saturday night, Lifeways will host an event at the Dahl Arts Center to show how the community as a whole can be a part of the change toward substance-free youth.
The "Be The Change: Perform, Present, Prevent" event will showcase a variety of youth and adult artists and performers who will come together for a night of celebrating art in Rapid City as an alternative to substance abuse.
Doors at the Dahl Arts Center will open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The celebration will last until 8 p.m. Tickets are free for all youth and $10 for adults.
"I really encourage everyone to come browse the gallery of art and watch the performances throughout the night," Smith said.
Students and local artists have donated pieces for a silent auction and light refreshments also will be available. Smith said all proceeds from the event support Lifeways programs and services.