Several residents asked the Rapid City Council to take another look at a lighting project downtown.
The project requested by Destination Rapid City will replace about 400 fixtures between East and West boulevards on Main and St. Joseph streets. With safety and walkability concerns in mind, the $1.18 million project was approved with the intent of using Vision Funds to cover the costs.
After a lot of discussion, the board voted down Becky Drury's motion to delay the vote 30 days and approved the motion of Lance Lehmann to proceed with the project as planned.
None of the people in attendance disagreed with the need for street and pedestrian lighting in the area. However, several people had concerns about the type of lights being used.
The Dark Sky movement focuses on decreasing light pollution. They say light pollution has negative effects on wildlife and the emotional and mental well-being of people.
Richard Walker, the director of the Black Hills Astronomical Society, a non-profit group in the area, told the council he understands the intended benefits for tourists and others downtown.
"But many of those tourists are from cities where only a handful of the brightest stars are visible at night and blinding, brashing light everywhere," Walker said. "I hope we avoid such a future here." He said many people contact him and his group about arranging a chance to see a Dakota starry night when they visit the area.
"We have an opportunity here to save money on the methods we use to light our city streets and neighborhood grounds," he said. Walker argued that misplaced lights waste money on inefficient methods. He called for the council to at least require downward reflection to be added to the fixtures to keep from adding to the light pollution that has changed the night sky for many who used to be able to see the Milky Way but now cannot.
Diane Knutson, a Rapid City business owner who is also on the international board of the Dark Sky Association, also addressed the council. She was formerly a national parks ranger and the creator of the Lights Out Movement in Rapid City.
Knutson said the proposed light fixtures do not comply with Dark Sky requirements. She said compliance had been promised last year when the funds were initially awarded.
"A few partially-shielded lights do not make this project Dark Sky friendly," Knutson said. "None of the fixtures meet Dark Sky certification standards."
She said Dark Sky criteria are better for safety than lights that don't meet the standard. She pointed to communities like Clive and Iowa City, Iowa, that have used them.
"Dark Sky compliant lighting is what is best for our beautiful Black Hills," she said. "It is what is best for tourism. Believe it or not, it is best for safety."
She said the council shouldn't approve a project which was not delivered as promised.
"Any vote other than a 'no' means that you are OK with a fraudulent misrepresentation of the use of Vision Funds," Knutson said.
Dan Senftner of Destination Rapid City said his group has been working on this project for four years.
"Only 4 percent of the uplighting goes to the sky," Senftner said. "This project isn't about Rapid City. We aren't talking about blowing all the lights up. We're talking about two streets downtown."
Senftner said he believed a lot of the push-back against the project came from panic caused by something bringing change.
"You want dark skies, try dark streets and dark sidewalks," Senftner said. "We took a tour, and four women said they wouldn't walk some of our sidewalks with lighting like it is now. That's what this project is about."
Modrick said she was one of the people who saw the need for better lighting downtown, but she also saw the need for it to be the right kind of lighting.
"I appreciate Dan talking about a change in future," Modrick said. "I think that is what we are talking about. The future is now. All generations want to see sustainability."
Ritchie Nordstrom said he took issue with the idea that there was something fraudulent in the bid process. He said this discussion was going on for years and only in the 11th hour did anyone approach the council.
Council member Laura Armstrong said she was concerned about trying to pull back support for a Vision Fund project 10 months after it was awarded.
"What are we going to do?" Armstrong asked. "Are we going to award these funds and then go back and micromanage all of the projects?"
Modrick said she wasn't trying to derail the project, in fact, she supports it. She merely wanted to make sure it was done properly.
"It doesn't matter whether it is the 11th hour," she said. "We need to do the right thing."
Bill Evans said he was disappointed because on projects like this, the council never sees examples so they can know that they are making the right decision.
"That's what I would do if it were me making a proposal," Evans said.
Becky Drury made a motion to delay the vote 30 days and Modrick seconded it. Only Evans joined them in voting to delay the vote.
Lehmann then made a motion to approve going out for bids on the project and John Roberts seconded that motion. It passed 7-2 with Drury and Evans voting against.