Lightning-fast start lifts Rushmore past Mitchell

The ease of the early success, however, came with a price. Being overly aggressive in the offensive end resulted in being caught up ice on three occasions, two of which Mitchell converted into breakaway goals - one by Nickolas Robinson and the second by Eric Biggerstaff - to close the gap to 3-2 through one period of play.

While conceding that positioning played a role, Thunder coach Brendon Hodge pointed out that, due to injury and illness, only four defensemen suited up and double-shifts took a toll.

“We only had four defensemen today, so they were playing tired at times," Hodge said. "But I have to give credit to Mitchell. They played well today and had a great hockey weekend. There were a couple times where you are sitting there going ‘Oh! Oh!’ but though the guys were tired they were trying their best.”

Three Rushmore penalties following the two Marlin goals may have been attributable to weariness as well.

“I tell the guys that if it’s a good hard-working penalty, just go to the box and we will kill it,” Hodge said. “If it’s a selfish penalty those are the ones that end up in the back of your net, so we talked about in the locker room. The guys came out in the second and third periods and played solid hockey.”