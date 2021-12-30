Little Wound, Wolf Creek schools look to remote learning as COVID cases rise

Little Wound School Board has authorized Little Wound School to remain in remote learning status from Jan. 4 through Jan. 14, 2022, according to a notice from the Little Wound School Board.
The decision, according to the notice, will allow students and staff to physically distance after winter break. The remote learning status is a temporary mitigation strategy to reduce community transmission of COVID-19, and it is Little Wound’s plan to return to in-person, on-campus learning as soon as possible.
According to a social media post from Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer, Wolf Creek School will also begin online distance learning on the week of January 3-7, 2022 due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. There will be no classes on Monday, Jan. 3, as this day will be used to pass out supplies on the regular bus routes, Killer said in his post.