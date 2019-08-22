Lilli Nehring had a passion for doing good. The Live Like Lilli Gala: White Party! on Saturday is a fundraiser to carry on Lilli’s legacy of optimism and kindness.
Lilli died in a car accident on Aug. 26, 2017, one week after her 13th birthday. Her parents, Joshua and Stacy Nehring of Rapid City, established the nonprofit Live Like Lilli Foundation nonprofit to honor their daughter’s memory.
The second annual gala takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. in the John T. Vucurevich Event Center at Dahl Arts Center. Everyone is encouraged to wear white because Lilli loved white, Joshua said. Admission is free to the event that raises awareness about the foundation and celebrates its accomplishments. Last year’s gala raised $10,000. Lilli’s family is hoping to match or exceed that this year.
The foundation provides opportunities for middle school-age youths to create and carry out service projects. The foundation also funds dance scholarships and sponsors a Coach Kambestead Memorial Mile race/run in Rapid City.
Lilli loved to dance, so the foundation created a scholarship for a girl from Girls Inc. to Prima School of Dance. Prima and other parents joined the effort by funding additional scholarships, Joshua said. In 2017, six girls received scholarships to Prima, and in 2018, eight girls were given scholarships.
Stacy Nehring serves as a mentor for the Kiwanis’ Builders Club at Southwest Middle School and she hopes the foundation can provide financial support for Builders Clubs at other Rapid City middle schools. Launching the foundation also gave Stacy a platform as a motivational speaker. She was a guest on Dr. Jen Riday’s “Vibrant Happy Women” podcast, and Stacy is hoping for more opportunities to speak — or possibly give a TED Talk.
“It’s been very therapeutic to work on all of this,” Stacy said.
More community service projects are in the works. In September, the Live Like Lilli Foundation will sponsor special events for Rapid City middle school students and parents.
A “Look Up” ad campaign and contest is launching for middle schoolers. Kids can create a “Look Up” poster that promotes wiser use of phones and digital devices.
“The theme is ‘Look Up,’ life exists beyond your phone,” Stacy said. “There will be prizes, and the grand prize winner will get their entry on a billboard. We’re trying to get kids to think about things other than their phones and that there is so much more out there to do.”
The Live Like Lilli Foundation is sponsoring special appearances by social media activist Collin Kartchner on Sept. 26 and 27. In 2018, Kartchner launched a nationwide movement #SavetheKids that helps people of all ages rise above the negative effects of social media and use it to accomplish good.
Kartchner will speak at parents’ night events at Central High School and at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rapid City, Stacy said. Kartchner will give assemblies at all Rapid City middle schools to educate students about social media, digital addictions and positive ways they can use their phones and devices.
Joshua said ultimately, the Nehring family hopes the Live Like Lilli Foundation will expand into more social philanthropy and create worldwide change through simple acts of kindness. The foundation’s motto is “See good, do good, share good.”
Research from the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California, Berkeley has shown that if somebody extends kindness, that influence will affect at least three other people, Joshua said.
“It’s a cool concept to think about,” Joshua said. “My own family has tried to make that a daily commitment to see good, do good, share good. Even though it might not be measurable, I know there are people’s lives that are better as a result of those little things. If we can do some kind act or somebody does that to us and we or they reciprocate, it’s not hard to imagine how that one kind act can literally ripple across the globe.”
Saturday's gala includes hors d’oeuvres and entertainment by singer and recording artist Michael Shaw. Stacy Nehring will give updates on Live Like Lilli Foundation projects. RSVPs are requested; to RSVP go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-like-lilli-gala-tickets-66052588069?aff=