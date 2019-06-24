South Dakota ranks second in the nation with many experts blaming poor lifestyle and eating habits in addition to heavy alcohol use.
While heavy alcohol consumption remains a major cause of deaths due to liver ailments, doctors are also seeing more liver disease caused by diabetes, obesity and the viral infection Hepatitis C or a combination of all four. Data show that liver disease is also striking at a younger age than in the past, with a particularly high death rate among those 30 to 39 years of age.
The most common chronic liver ailment in the U.S. is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which can be related to diabetes or obesity.
Experts estimate about 30 percent of Americans — roughly 100 million people — have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. About 3 to 5 million people might develop cirrhosis from the condition, according to Dr. Adnan Said, program director of transplant hepatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine. Said also is a member of the National Medical Advisory Committee for the American Liver Foundation.
“Population-wise, I think fortunately, or unfortunately, a lot of liver disease can be affected by our life choices,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Dakota’s death rate due to liver disease was about 17.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017, the last year for which data is available. Only New Mexico’s liver disease death rate was higher at 26.8 per 100,000.
For people between the ages of 30 and 39, liver disease was the third-leading cause of death in South Dakota from 2013 to 2017, following accidents and intentional self-harm. For people age 40 to 59, liver disease was the fourth-leading cause of death behind cancer, heart disease and accidents. Chronic liver diseases and cirrhosis are the state’s 10th overall leading cause of death; the average age of death from liver disease in South Dakota is 55.
The rate of liver disease deaths is generally trending upward in South Dakota. In 2009, the state’s liver disease death rate was 9.7 per 100,000 people. The rate grew every year until 2017 when it fell from 2016’s rate of 18.3 to 17.5. The number of deaths in South Dakota due to liver ailments in 2017 was 153; from 2013 to 2017, 696 people died.
Chronic alcohol abuse remains the leading cause of fatal liver diseases, but South Dakotans may be affected more by other factors.
South Dakotans binge drink more than the rest of the country, according to the CDC. Binge drinking is classified as men having more than five drinks or women having more than four drinks at a time.
The viral infection Hepatitis C is also a growing concern for the medical community.
An estimated 3 to 5 million Americans have Hepatitis C, but because it can take decades before symptoms to show up, as many as 75 percent of infected people don’t know they are sick, increasing the chance of spreading the disease.
Baby Boomers are at the highest risk. The Hepatitis C virus wasn’t well screened for or understood prior to 1992. People who got blood transfusions, organ transplants or tattoos or used unclean needles for injections could unknowingly have been exposed to the disease.
The disease also is having a disproportionate effect on Native Americans, who make up about 30 percent of the state’s Hepatitis C cases but only about 15 percent of the state population.
There is also a growing number of younger people contracting Hepatitis C. The average age of someone diagnosed with Hepatitis C in the state is 44. Causes for the rising infection rate among younger people isn’t well understood, said South Dakota Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton.
Doctors are also concerned about diet and alcohol and how poor lifestyle choices are causing liver ailments at younger ages.
“I have seen in South Dakota some of the youngest cirrhotics I have seen in my career,” said Dr. Christine Pocha, a transplant hepatologist, or liver specialist, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Almost any food or beverage consumed will have an effect on liver health. A main function of the liver is to clean the bloodstream of toxins. The liver also is the first stop most nutrients make before heading off to other parts of the body. When someone spends a lifetime eating a diet overly heavy in processed sugar, bread and trans fats, the liver eventually gets a little sick. The condition is called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
“We spend most of our time teaching patients about lifestyle,” said Dr. Ali Al-Hajjaj, a transplant hepatologist with Avera Health in Sioux Falls.
Healthy food habits such as eating more fruits, vegetables and legumes while cutting down on salt, sugar and alcohol, Al-Hajjaj said, can go a long way toward staving off liver diseases. Trying to get at least 60 minutes of exercise a day is essential too, he said.
Alcohol has long been known to cause liver damage. Exactly how and why the damage occurs isn’t well understood. Genetic differences play a role as does diet, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
South Dakota, according to a 2018 report from the institute, was 10th in the nation in terms of alcohol consumed per capita. Still, state residents reported a slightly lower rate of heavy drinking on average than the rest of the country. North Dakota residents drank the most, according to the study.
There are three well-known types of viral hepatitis, all of which affect the liver. Two of them, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B, have been very well controlled in the U.S. through vaccinations. Both are part of the regular recommended course for children in the U.S.
Hepatitis C is a greater concern. The blood-borne disease doesn’t have a vaccine. About 30 percent of people infected with the disease are likely to develop liver damage and up to 6 percent may develop liver failure. There also is a worry that because decades can pass before any symptoms become readily apparent, someone who is infected can spread the disease further without knowing it.
The disease can be spread through contact with an infected person’s blood. Transmission can happen through such activities as injection drug use, accidental needle stick or sexual contact.
About 75 percent of Americans infected with Hepatitis C are Baby Boomers, those born between 1946 and 1964. The CDC estimates that about 3 percent of all Baby Boomers have the disease, which is a significantly higher percentage than any other age group.
But there’s a growing number of Hepatitis C cases being found in younger adults. The average age of people infected with Hepatitis C in South Dakota is 44. The disease also is having a disproportionate effect on the state’s Native American population. The average age of a Native American diagnosed with Hepatitis C is 39, compared to 49 in the state’s non-Native population.
As a potentially lethal infectious disease, Hepatitis C is on the list of illnesses that must be reported to the state Department of Health. Because of that, Clayton said, the state has a good idea of where infections are taking place. The top counties for infection generally correspond to where Indian reservations are located.
While prevention is the best option, the disease can be cured. Over the last 10 years or so, a group of medications called “direct acting antivirals” has been developed. Those drugs can cure up to 95 percent of Hepatitis C infections.
A full six- to eight-week course of Hepatitis C medications can cost anywhere from $26,000 to $90,000 if purchased directly from the manufacturer. Health insurance companies usually negotiate for lower drug prices but tend to keep that information secret. There also are several patient assistance programs that help lower the price a patient pays for the drugs.
The high price tag for the drug means Medicaid patients in South Dakota face restrictions before they can get approved for the drugs. The state’s Medicaid program requires patients to have a biopsy showing significant liver damage and proof that they’re sober before they can be approved for the drugs.
Those restrictions have earned the state’s Medicaid program a failing grade for patient access to the drugs from the National Viral Hepatitis Roundtable, a group that advocates for hepatitis prevention and treatment.