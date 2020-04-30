LLWS, regionals canceled, but local leagues look to play ball

Normally at this time of the year, Rapid City and Black Hills area youth fields for baseball and softball are filled to the brim.
Although Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender gave the go-ahead earlier this week to open up city parks, those fields and practice areas are still basically quiet because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite Thursday's announcement that the Little League World Series and six regional tournaments are canceled, South Dakota District 1 Little League Administrator Jason McGough said they still have hopes to put together some sort of season.
McGough said they working with city officials to get a plan in place to see if they can preserve a regular season for Little League baseball.
"Just because they are opened up doesn't mean there isn't going to be some rules and regulations put in place," he said.
McGough said that more than likely it will be a shortened season because usually they are playing by now. But now that there are no regionala and World Series, locally they night because to extend the regular season a bit further than normal.
"Obviously we're not going to be able to play games right away, these Little Leaguers haven't even thrown a ball or whatever," he said. "It will take a few weeks to get some practice in before games can be played."
Around the first of June could be a target date for games.
Little League President Stephen Keener announced the cancellations in a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday afternoon from league headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, saying it would be "impossible" to hold the events amid ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and travel.
The Little League World Series has been held every August since 1947 and had never been canceled before. Next year was to be the 75th playing of the tournament; that milestone has been pushed back to 2022.
"Let me tell the folks in all those communities and all the sites where we have regional qualifying tournaments how disappointed we are to have to do this, but it was inevitable," Keener said. "It would be irresponsible and impossible to bring teams and thousands of people from all over the world into the community of Williamsport as well as those six other communities that have been such great friends and supporters of ours over the years."
He added that travel restrictions would make it equally impossible to hold qualifying tournaments for international teams and to bring those teams safely to the United States.
The District 1 sub-district and state tournaments in Rapid City are scheduled to be hosted by Harney Little League.
"We're still hopeful that we can get the sub-district and state tournament in play," McGough said, "especially for those 12-year-old kids. They've lost that dream of being able to possibly make it to the World Series."
McGough said they also would like to have a city tournament in Rapid City, as well as the other Little League communities across the state. That all depends on how those communities are hit by the coronavirus.
"It is going to be different from Sioux Falls to Belle Fourche," he said. "We'll still stand with whatever our local or state government regulations are, that is not going to change. If a community decides it is not safe for them to participate, we have to follow that."
The Associated Press contributed to this report nationally.
