LNI hand games winners announced
LAKOTA NATION INVITATIONAL

LNI hand games winners announced

Twenty-three teams took part in the hand games competition at the Lakota Nation Invitational Friday morning. The staff at Black Hills Federal Credit Union won the event in the business category and a team from the Rapid City Journal placed second in the business category.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 18
Local

Your Two Cents for Dec. 18

For the vaporing crowd who have had their IQ lowered, it’s after harvesting and during transportation that you cannot tell hemp from pot. Try …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News