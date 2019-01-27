The lobbyist who was banned from the South Dakota House floor earlier this month can once again conduct business there after a federal judge granted her a temporary restraining order on Friday afternoon.
Yvonne Taylor, executive director of the South Dakota Municipal League, alleged in a lawsuit that Speaker Steve Haugaard barred her from the House floor during a private meeting at the Capitol on Jan. 14 after she wrote a magazine column saying the number of "wackies" in the Legislature was increasing.
U.S. District Court Judge Roberto Lange issued the temporary restraining order enjoining Haugaard from "debarring, banishing or restricting," Taylor from the house floor.
Lange's opinion also said both sides are working toward a settlement but he granted to the temporary order to "avert immediate or irreparable injury" to Taylor while those discussions occur. The temporary restraining order lasts for at least two weeks from the time of the order.
"The public interest disfavors elected officials retaliating against journalists or columnists who write articles encouraging people to vote and criticizing close minded legislators," Lange wrote. "The Court hopes that Haugaard was not doing that and had some other thought in mind."
The South Dakota Municipal League is a nonprofit organized to represent the state's incorporated municipalities. Taylor has lobbied on behalf of the organization since 1997 and writes a column for the monthly newsletter sent out to the group's members.
In May, Taylor's column urged members to register to vote in the June election. Her column drew a distinction between legislators who are "normal" and "the wackies." Taylor said the "normal" legislators are "willing to look at issues one by one, listen to facts, and make rational decisions," while the "wackies" are "opposed to government in general and all forms of taxation." She also said the "wackies" think "facts they don't like are lies."
Taylor alleges in a lawsuit that Haugaard said her column made the Legislature look like "a bunch of buffoons." She accuses him of unlawful retaliation and violating her free-speech rights. The lawsuit contends that banning Taylor from the floor prevented her from being able to adequately represent her group's members.
"One important aspect of lobbying is circulating bill sponsor sheets and explaining to legislators the bill they are being asked to sponsor," the lawsuit states. "Legislators sign the bill sponsor sheet in order to become a sponsor of a bill. This activity occurs almost exclusively on the floors of the House and Senate."
The House floor is typically open to lobbyists, journalists and members of the public.
Taylor's attorney, David Lust, declined to comment on the case at this time.
The Journal left a message for Haugaard but he did not reply.