SPEARFISH | South Dakota tourism secretary Jim Hagen compares this week’s 25th annual International Roundup tourism trade show to a form of speed dating.
Tour directors from 12 nations around the world are meeting face-to-face with dozens of representatives of hospitality and travel destinations from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho during a whirlwind three-day conference in Spearfish.
The Roundup started Monday with an all-day tour of the Black Hills, then settled in for two days of face-to-face meetings starting Tuesday and wrapping up Wednesday at the Spearfish Holiday Inn Convention Center.
Those individual one-on-one meetings don’t last long.
“You’ve got 10 minutes,” Hagen said, to make a good impression, perhaps leading to your destination winding up on a future international traveler’s itinerary.
At stake is a slice of an estimated $123.7 million in tourist dollars coming to the five-state region billed as The Great American West, including a $22.4 million share for South Dakota.
Cole Irwin, Global, Travel & Trade director for the South Dakota Dept. of Tourism, said the five states pool their marketing resources to bring in tour operators from seven regions, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Benelux (Begium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), Nordic countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway), and Australia/New Zealand.
Marketing the American West as a region makes sense for travelers who generally come to the United States for two- to three-week vacations, Irwin said.
“They don’t want to see state borders, they want to see destinations and want to see as much as they can while they are here,” Irwin said.
Caroline Davidson said the Sturgis motorcycle rally and the Black Hills are big draws for tourists from her region of Australia and New Zealand.
The lure of the American wide-open spaces, including Native American culture, has great appeal to foreign travelers.
“This area has that in spades,” Davidson said.
“People just want to get away from the big cities. It’s the wildlife, national parks, real cowboy kind of stuff. People love that,” said Marjolein Fraanje, who represents the region of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Tim Johnson, owner of Presidential Hospitality of Rapid City, said travelers are realizing there is more to the Black Hills than Mount Rushmore.
“It used to be we were a one-night destination and Yellowstone was a seven- night destination. Now Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills and Yellowstone are both four-night destinations,” Johnson said.
“We’re more of a destination instead of a stop along the way,” he said.
The International Roundup alternates between host sites in the five states. The Roundup was last in Spearfish in 2000 and was held in Sioux Falls five years ago. The trade show is set for Casper, Wyo., next year.
Mistie Caldwell, director of Visit Spearfish, is only too happy for the exposure, even with a touch of spring snowfall dusting the area on Tuesday.
“Rarely can you get this many international spokespeople to come to a town of 11,000 people,” Caldwell said. “We’re glad to showcase our great little town.”
Hagen said South Dakota received a huge boost in interest from international travelers after the release of the 1990 Kevin Costner Academy Award-winning film Dances with Wolves, which was filmed mostly in South Dakota, with some scenes filmed in Wyoming.
The state, however, hasn’t begun to peak in promoting tourism internationally.
“We’re really just tapping the tip of the iceberg when it comes to foreign visitation,” he said.