Local artist creates Art Alley mural encouraging gun safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Derek "Focus" Smith has done a lot of work in downtown Rapid City's Art Alley and has experience with large murals on the side of the Woyotan Luthern Church. He was the perfect choice to create a mural for a gun violence prevention mural for Rapid City's Moms Demand Action group.

The piece was originally scheduled to be completed by June 5 to correspond with a proclamation by the city, but the pandemic forced Smith to postpone the work.

The mural illustrates the theme of the executive proclamation issued by Mayor Steve Allender that encourages responsible gun storage. Both the mural and the proclamation are part of an effort to prevent unintentional gun tragedies involving children as well as suicide by firearm. Gun suicide accounts for 80% of gun deaths in South Dakota.

Mary Garrigan with the Moms Demand Action group said this area may not have the same type of gun violence as metro areas, but gun safety measures could prevent a lot of accidental injuries, deaths and suicides.

Smith was born in Orem, Utah, and is from the Standing Rock and Navajo nations. When he was 14, he began making graffiti in Salt Lake City. He taught himself to paint and relied on mentors but has no formal training. He later moved to Pine Ridge Reservation and now lives in Rapid City with his daughters.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0