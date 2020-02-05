Local artist displays work at Black Hills Stock Show

Both of Fritz Hoppe's parents were artists, so it is no surprise that he developed an interest in art.

Hoppe graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a business degree. But he said art has always been a passion.

"I have been around art and artists since I was a little kid," Hoppe said. He sold his first cast piece when he was 19.

He said cast pieces appeal to him in many ways.

"These pieces are all done by hand right here in America," Hoppe said. "From making the molds, to pouring the wax, to casting the bronze, sometimes it is more science than art."

But nothing in business school or his artistic training could have prepared him for where a booth at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo would take him.

At the 2019 show, Hoppe was approached by an Aberdeen family about making an exact cast replica of one of their Angus bulls. It will be Hoppe's biggest piece yet.

"I was commissioned at last year's show to do an Angus bull bust," Hoppe said. "It is in clay now and should be ready this summer."

Art intersected with real life when he worked on that project, making a bust of a John Kippley Angus Bull.