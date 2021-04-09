Local artist's Avant-Garbage raises awareness about waste

Schara’s experiments with garbage art began about a year ago, when a co-worker offered her some CDs to paint on. Schara began breaking the CDs and incorporating them into her art. Her friends and family now know that if Schara finds something interesting in their garbage, she’ll take it for a future art project.

“At this show, I’m going to dedicate it to my garbage collectors,” Schara said, laughing. “My mom and my sister have saved garbage. I have all my co-workers saving garbage.”

She uses an assortment of plastic items, which require an estimated 450 years to decompose in a landfill, along with objects that may not be as well known for being pollutants.

“I like to try to focus on things that are less common like light bulbs. You use them every day, but you don’t throw them away every day. You don’t think about them going to a landfill because you don’t use as much of them,” Schara said.

Putting garbage into art started as a creative challenge. Schara's art evolves as she educates herself about pollution.