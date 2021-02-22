Local business steps up to save prom for Rapid City students

However, having a private event company handle a large social event after the school year is over is an idea the district's administration "can get behind," Simon said.

"By holding the prom after graduation, we will reduce the risk of an outbreak in those important final weeks of school," she said. "While this event will be organized and held by HomeSlice Media Group, we will be handling ticket sales and help with security efforts to ensure that it is a safe event for our students."

Jurgensen said to topic of prom has become "hotly contested" on social media. He said HomeSlice Media wanted to step up and provide an alternative event for students after graduation.

"Our hope is that we can work with the school and parents who want to have a voice in this and start having a conversation about this," Jurgensen said. "We want to have a cool prom for our kids, keep it safe and how we can make sure everyone can attend."

Many of the details regarding the prom are yet to be announced, including what precautions will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among high school juniors and seniors attending the event. Jurgensen said HomeSlice Media will be making additional announcements about the prom in the coming days.