When a popular Christian recording artist brings a Christmas show to Rapid City, the concert will have a local feel to it.
Brandon Heath is scheduled to perform at the Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. Heath has two No. 1 singles — "Give Me Your Eyes" and "I'm Not Who I was" — and has been nominated for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year in the annual Dove Awards.
Before the show, the crowd will be entertained by the Rapid City Christian School Christmas Choir.
"We will perform three songs before the concert as an opening act," said Rapid City Christian School Choir Director Heather Goddard. "Then we will back him up on one song during the concert."
Goddard said her choir opened last year for recording artist Mark Schultz.
"A colleague of mine here at the radio stations, gave me Heather’s name last year as a favor when I needed to find a choir post haste to fill in for a concert," said Jonathan Harms with KSLT. "With less than a week of rehearsal time available, Heather came through with her Rapid City Christian choir and they did an exceedingly splendid job. They were a highlight of the event and made the rehearsals and performance really fun."
He said when it was time to plan this year's Christmas concert, he called the Rapid City Christian School Choir before they even booked the main artist.
There will be 16 members of the Rapid City Christian School choir that will perform. Not only will this be a great experience for the group, it will help fund some of their activities, as well.
"It is exciting to get to perform in front of a paid audience with a professional recording artist," Goddard said.
She said that KSLT — the local Christian radio station — is also working with the choir to allow them to make money from the concert. Members of the choir are selling tickets to the balcony seats and they get the revenue from the tickets that they sell.
"It is so generous and gracious for them to let us do that. It means a lot to our choir," Goddard said. "I hope we get to do this every year."