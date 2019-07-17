Awareness of a proposed legislative solution for climate change climbed a little higher in the ranks of government last month, because of a group of activists from South Dakota.
The group scored a face-to-face meeting about climate change with Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., after being relegated to meetings with his staffers at least 10 previous times.
“I don’t know if it’s a victory,” said Alan Anderson, one of the group members, “but it’s certainly a courtesy.”
Anderson, along with Mary Deibert and Karla Deuter, all of Rapid City, were among seven South Dakotans who met with Thune in Washington, D.C., in June. The seven South Dakotans are members of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonprofit with hundreds of local chapters around the world. Each year, thousands of the organization’s members converge on Washington, D.C., to lobby members of Congress.
The solution supported by Citizens’ Climate Lobby is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which this year has 56 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives, although only one is a Republican (Rep. Francis Rooney, of Florida).
The legislation seeks to make cleaner fuels more economically competitive by imposing fees on fossil fuels, while protecting American consumers from rising energy prices by paying them dividends from the fees. The bill seeks to slow climate change by lowering carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent in 12 years.
When the Journal asked Thune's spokesman for the senator's position on the bill, the spokesman sent a statement from Thune indicating that Anderson was correct — Thune's visit with the group was a courtesy rather than an endorsement.
Nevertheless, Thune spoke warmly of the group.
“I want to thank CCL for their passion and for always carving out time to visit my office to discuss this important issue," Thune said in the statement. "While there are numerous approaches to reducing emissions and addressing climate change, I share CCL’s goal of boosting innovation and bolstering American energy security."
Thune added that he has been an advocate for wind energy development, increased blending of biofuels, and sustained hydroelectric power on the Missouri River during his time in Congress.
Thune has also said publicly on multiple occasions that he believes climate change is happening, and that he believes human activity is contributing to it.
Besides meeting recently with Thune, local members of Citizens’ Climate Lobby also scored an impromptu face-to-face meeting with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., at a constituent event he hosted earlier this month in Hot Springs. And they met with Johnson's staff and also with staffers for Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., while they were in Washington, D.C., last month.
Feedback from the congressional delegates has included an insistence on an “all of the above” approach to energy, the activists said, including encouragement of environmentally friendly options. The activists said they consider that approach helpful, but said it fails to adequately address the reductions in carbon emissions that will be necessary to impact climate trends.
Congressional delegates have also expressed a concern that the carbon dividend bill could be bad for the economy, according to Deibert, Anderson and Deuter, who are working to allay that concern. The activists cited a statement by 3,554 U.S. economists, including four former chairs of the Federal Reserve and 27 Nobel laureates, that a carbon tax offers the most cost-effective way to reduce carbon emissions on the scale necessary to positively impact the climate.
Additionally, said the trio of Rapid City activists, the newest version of the carbon dividends bill includes fee exemptions for fuels used by farmers and the military.
Members of Citizens' Climate Lobby hope those new features, along with the organization's continued lobbying, will win more supporters for the bill. Local members of Citizens’ Climate Lobby pay their own way to attend the annual lobbying event in Washington, D.C., and Deibert began going on the trips in 2012.
At first, Deibert said, many congressional delegates and their staffers pushed back against the notion that climate change was happening and that human activity was contributing to it. In recent years, she said, the discussion has shifted toward methods of addressing climate change.
“It is a slow-moving train,” Deibert said.
But the activists have reason to hope that a political tailwind is gathering. According to polling data released in May by Luntz Global on behalf of the Climate Leadership Council, 75 percent of Republicans younger than 40 said they either strongly or somewhat supported a carbon dividends plan, compared to 53 percent of Republicans as a whole. Among Democrats, 80 percent strongly or somewhat supported the plan.
Deuter encouraged anyone who is concerned about climate change to urge action by Congress, through a letter, email or phone call to their congressional representatives.
“That can help them become a little more politically courageous,” Deuter said.
Anderson said Thune could be especially influential given his position in Republican leadership.
“I think he could, by himself, by changing to supporting this bill and understanding it, could change this debate, or at least start to change it,” Anderson said.