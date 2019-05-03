Black Hills State University and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology will graduate a combined total of nearly 800 students on Saturday.
Commencement ceremonies for both schools will include guest speakers and honorary doctorate presentations. They will also be live-streamed online.
Mines' ceremony will begin at 9 a.m on Saturday in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. First Premier Bank Chief Executive Officer Dana Dykhouse is set to deliver the day's commencement address.
Aaron Campbell, a senior from Sheridan, Wyo., who is graduating with degrees in computer science, will give the senior class' representative message.
Both Dykhouse and Dream Design International CEO Hani Shafai of Rapid City will be presented with honorary doctorates of public service.
The school's Guy March Medal, named for the late Mines math professor, will be presented during the ceremony to Professor Emerita of Mathematics and Computer Science Antonette Logar. The award is given each year to a Mines graduate to recognize their positive interaction with students and alumni.
Additionally, the Mines Mount Rushmore Battalion ROTC will have its commissioning ceremony at the Mount Rushmore Amphitheater at 3 p.m. Saturday.
BHSU President Tom Jackson, Jr. will preside over the school's commencement, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Donald E. Young sports and Fitness Center in Spearfish. Sociology professor Laura Colmenero-Chilberg will deliver the ceremony's charge to graduates, and Lakota language instructor Beverly Running Bear will share a Lakota prayer.
Members of the school's graduating class of 1969 are expected to attend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their graduating class. Festivities will include the recognition of several retiring faculty and directors.
Lt. Col. Brett Theeler, who graduated from BHSU in 2001 and serves now as the deputy chief of the neurology department at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., will be presented with an honorary doctorate.
Following the ceremony, Assistant Military Science Professor Captain Jeremy DeLoach will confer commissions to BHSU students set to become officers in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Commencement for students graduating from the Western Dakota Technical Institute will take place at 10 a.m. on May 11 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.