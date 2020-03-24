Local coronavirus case has ties to Ellsworth AFB

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE | Base officials announced that Ellsworth AFB has a connection to the positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case in Rapid City confirmed by Monument Health officials earlier today.

Two spouses of active-duty Airmen have been in contact with the person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The spouses live off base and are currently in quarantine, as well as the active-duty members.

“To be clear, Ellsworth currently does not have any confirmed cases,” said Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “We are actively monitoring the situation, working closely with our neighbors and community partners, and are committed to keeping the Ellsworth community healthy and informed.”

Ellsworth is currently in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo.

The HPCON B declaration defines base measures taken in response to a moderate disease threat to base personnel that has the potential to rapidly move into an area. These measures include educating personnel on the threats, taking precautionary measures, and reviewing plans to limit communication of COVID-19.

