Local developer invested in Box Elder housing

As development booms and housing needs soar in Box Elder, one local developer is doing his part to serve the needs of an area he’s called home from the beginning.

Daene Boomsma, owner of Boomsma Construction in Rapid City, has both personal and professional ties to Box Elder. With roots on a ranch between Box Elder and New Underwood, he attended school in the Douglas School District through graduation.

Professionally, he’s been developing in Box Elder since 2004, estimating he’s developed over 500 lots. He currently has four housing projects underway, one of which received its final plat approval at the City Council meeting Tuesday.

The Redferen Subdivision, currently a 160-acre development with potential to grow to 320, will include commercial development, multi-family housing and single-family housing. They’ve tackled 40 acres and moved 300,000 yards of dirt getting it ready for building.

Within those 40 acres, multiple phases will open up as demand and timing allows, Boomsma said. The first phase, which he described as the major kick-off point, features commercial lots along a portion of Liberty Boulevard, across the street from Love’s gas station.

As new businesses continue to eye Box Elder, the possibilities for commercial occupants could range from motels and fast food chains to a liquor store.

Ten commercial lots line Liberty Boulevard, with two more along Interstate 90’s westbound off-ramp. In addition to the 12 commercial lots, the subdivision will also include 164 single-family homes and 160 multi-family homes.

One of Boomsma’s goals as a developer is to have the lots build-ready for commercial clients. He described grading along the corner of Liberty Boulevard and the I-90 off-ramp as a “major project.”

“And that's why we moved the 300,000 yards of dirt out of the gate — basically made those commercial frontage lots available and buildable," Boomsma said. "So that a commercial client could come in, and basically design the site without a bunch of off-site costs.”

With Redferen’s first phase, they’re almost there.

“And we're basically just getting to that point now that the light is at the end of the tunnel,” Boomsma said.

They’re ready to begin paving this fall, he said, with completion of infrastructure about a month out. The final plat approval Tuesday meant that once the infrastructure is completed, the lots are ready to build. The goal is to have the lots ready to build by December.

A recent housing study conducted for Box Elder revealed an immediate need for 500-600 market rate rental housing units and over 100 rental assistance units. The study identified an annual demand for the foreseeable future to build 30-36 affordable homes, 44-50 mid-priced homes and 26-34 higher-value homes.

“I’m doing what I can,” Boomsma said, suggesting a strategic approach is needed to tackle housing, and won’t happen overnight.

Redferen is just one of four housing subdivisions Boomsma has in the works for Box Elder.

Liberty Park Subdivision, a 15-unit apartment building up Liberty Boulevard near the Box Elder Vet Clinic, is in its final design phase. Freedom Landing Subdivision, located on the north side of the bus barn, is in preliminary review and approvals. Northern Lights Subdivision, past the university center on Cheyenne Boulevard, just completed 34 lots, with a 288-unit apartment complex underway and plans to break ground on 120 additional apartment units.

“I don't know that anybody's going to keep up with that,” he said of housing projection from Elevate Rapid City estimating 10,000 additional rental units and single-family homes needed by 2030. “I do feel like as builders, developers — I feel like we're doing everything we can do.”

Keeping up requires smart growth, he said.

“If we met the demand in two years, I don't think that's smart. I think that we're gonna end up with products and subdivisions that aren't lasting," Boomsma said. "We're going to set a pace that we feel is smart, that is meeting the demand. But we're not trying to light the world on fire.”

Boomsma said Box Elder has “done a lot of things to make sure that they don't do anything that for the long term is not good for the city. They've been able to adapt and adjust.”

Having grown up near Box Elder and developed within it for the past 18 years, Boomsma has a unique perspective on the development and population growth that’s happened in the city. They’ve done a good job, he said, of maintaining a small town feel while growing at the rate that they have.

Maintaining the South Dakota culture as Box Elder grows is important, he said.

“We don’t want to lose all the things we love about our Midwest area that we live in,” he said.

Boomsma called Box Elder his passion.

“I have a strong interest in seeing where Box Elder has gone, and where it continues to go, just because I did grow up here,” he said.

Boomsma said he plans to stay in the area the rest of his life, in some capacity.

“I'm not here to develop a chunk of land and then see you later. So that's where I'm not interested in doing everything just as quick as I can to turn a dollar — I want to see it done right," he said. "I want to see it done smartly. And be able to drive through it in 30 years and say, 'yep, we did this.'”