Jennifer Williamson, M.D., recently received the South Dakota Young Physician Award from the state chapter of the American College of Physicians. Dr. Williamson is an Internal Medicine Physician at Regional Health Medical Clinic on Flormann Street in Rapid Citiy.
The award was announced during the South Dakota Chapter’s annual meeting in Deadwood. Earlier this year, Dr. Williamson became a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, a mark of distinction representing the pinnacle of integrity, professionalism and scholarship for internal medicine physicians.
Originally from the Caribbean, Dr. Williamson graduated from the University of the West Indies with a bachelor’s degree in Medical Sciences in 2004, and then with her Medicine and Surgery degrees in 2006. She was on the Dean’s List throughout medical school.
Dr. Williamson completed her residency in Internal Medicine at New York Medical College, Metropolitan Hospital Center in New York. She moved to South Dakota in 2015 and became a general internist at Avera Medical Group in Brookings. In August 2019, Dr. Williamson joined Regional Health.
She is a firm believer in holistic health and strives to motivate and inspire her patients. Dr. Williamson was previously in ophthalmology. She has also served as a physician volunteer, traveling to the underserved Bahamian Family Islands.