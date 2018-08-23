The state Transportation Commission provided funding Thursday to help many local governments plan ways to preserve, renovate or repair local bridges.
The commission spent $1,345,000 from the bridge improvement grants program the South Dakota Department of Transportation manages.
The general formula is 80 percent state funding and 20 percent from local sources for the planning grants.
In April the commissioners will decide how to spend the rest of the $15 million earmarked each year.
Eight of South Dakota’s 66 counties still don’t charge a wheel tax and therefore can’t qualify for BIG funding.
Counties seeking grants also must submit their five-year plans for roads and bridges.
State DOT officials compare local scores and state scores for each project seeking a planning grant. Seven of the 41 applicants this round had different scores.
“I think it’s gone very well,” Doug Kinniburgh told commissioners. He oversees the program.
Kinnburgh said improvements sometimes have been locally funded while others have received state funding.
“It’s great that we can fund 35 bridge improvements,” Chairman Kyle White of Rapid City said. “Nice work.”
The Legislature in 2015 passed a law that provides $7 million annually for bridge improvement grants. The state department and commission each year add $8 million.
Projects at a glance
The state Transportation Commission approved planning grants for these 35 bridge projects Thursday.
Aurora – 245 Street over Firesteel Creek $40,700. 244 Street over Firesteel Creek $36,000.
Beadle – 217 Street over a creek southwest of Wolsey $28,800. 211 Street over south fork of Pearl Creek $46,100. 193 Street over a creek southwest of Bloomfield $33,900.
Bon Homme – 423 Avenue over Dawson Creek $39,100.
Brookings – 216 Avenue over a creek southwest of Brookings $35,600.
Brown – 387 Avenue over Maple River $45,700. Aberdeen 10 Avenue Southeast over Moccasin Creek $41,600.
Butte – Snoma Road over Malone Creek $47,100. Old Highway 85 over Indian Creek $47,400. Old Highway 85 over Battle Creek $48,000.
Davison – 401 Avenue over north branch of Twelve Mile Creek $16,400.
Day – 413 Avenue over a creek southwest of Andover $38,800. 127 Street over a creek northwest of Pierpont $38,800.
Deuel – Second Avenue in Gary over creek $27,900. Parle Street in Gary over creek $27,900.
Grant – 472 Avenue over north fork of Yellow Bank River $18,400.
Hamlin – 192 Street over Hidewood Creek $36,600.
Hanson – 422 Avenue over Pierre Creek $37,200.
Jackson – 209 Avenue over Cottonwood Creek $41,600.
Lawrence – Two structures on St. Onge Road over False Bottom Creek at $46,000 each. Interstate 90 service road over Whitewood Creek $46,600.
Lincoln – 273 Street over Nine Mile Creek $48,600.
Lyman – 241 Street over a creek west of Kennebec $35,300.
Perkins – County Road 10 over Mud Creek $44,300.
Roberts – 467 Avenue north of Wilmot over a creek $38,500. 468 Avenue over Jim Creek $42,800.
Sanborn – 416 Avenue over Dry Run Creek $34,200.
Union – 311 Street over East Union Creek $37,500. 306 Street over Brule Creek $37,500. 478 Avenue over a creek north of Elk Point $37,500. Staum Road over a creek north of Elk Point $38,300. 473 Avenue over Brule Creek $38,300.